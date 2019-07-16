Here are the local places participating in Restaurant Week. Tell us where to eat.

Watch Chef Jamie Keating prepare dishes for Restaurant Week 2018 Watch the master at work in the kitchen , and get a few tips from Epic Restaurant Chef Jamie Keating as he prepares five lunch entrees and three desserts for Restaurant Week Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch the master at work in the kitchen , and get a few tips from Epic Restaurant Chef Jamie Keating as he prepares five lunch entrees and three desserts for Restaurant Week

Columbus Restaurant Week by U.S. Foods (July 22-28) is just around the corner and more than 20 local restaurants are participating this year.

Diners can choose from specially priced meals at $15, $30 or $40 depending on the business. Some places offer different menus at more than one of the established prices. Those prices don’t include tax, tips or any drinks.

For example, $15 at B. Merrell’s would get you an appetizer, an entree, two sides and a dessert. At 11th and Bay Southern Table, you get a three-course menu (appetizer, entree and dessert) at $40 per person.

Restaurant Week will be donating $4,000 to The Giving Kitchen, a nonprofit that provides emergency assistance and support to restaurant industry workers, said Katie Bishop, co-founder of Yalla Public Relations. Yalla manages Columbus’ Restaurant Week.

The restaurants participating and meal prices are:

▪ 11th and Bay Southern Table ($40)

▪ Bare Roots Farmacy ($15)

▪ Bluewater Grill ($15, $30, $40)

▪ B.Merrell’s ($15)

▪ Caffe’ Amici (No price was listed on the provided menu.)

▪ Epic Restaurant ($15, $40)

▪ The Hangout Bar and Grill ($20. It is the only restaurant offering a meal at $20)

▪ Hunter’s Pub and Steakhouse ($40)

▪ Hudson’s Columbus ($15)

▪ Jarfly ($15)

▪ Mabella’s ($40)

▪ Mark City Grill ($40)

▪ Morten’s at Old Town ($40)

▪ Mr. Pizza (As of Monday afternoon, no menu was listed)

▪ Mr. Wing Sports Grill & Bar (As of Monday afternoon, no menu was listed.)

▪ Nonic Beer Bar & Kitchen ($30)

▪ Saltcellar ($40)

▪ Smoke Bourbon & BBQ ($30)

▪ Trevioli ($30)

▪ The Black Cow ($30)

▪ The Kitchen at Rose Cottage ($30, $40)

▪ The Loft ($30)

Want to see what the meals are? Yalla Public Relations includes every restaurant’s menu on their website. Just click on the restaurant’s logo to see what’s being served.

