Latest News

Sunday fatal shooting marks Columbus’ seventh homicide of 2019

By Tim Chitwood

February 24, 2019 03:41 PM

Columbus had its seventh homicide of 2019 on Sunday morning.

Police were called at 12:45 a.m. to a shooting on 25th Street near Hamilton Road where they found a 53-year-old man lying in the road with a gunshot wound.

The victim, later identified as Davis McFarland, was rushed by ambulance to the emergency room at Piedmont Columbus Regional’s midtown campus, where he died from his wound at 2:15 a.m., investigators said.

The Columbus police homicide unit is investigating.

Anyone with information on McFarland’s shooting is asked to contact Detective Zach Cole at 706-225-4295 or zcole@columbusga.org.

  Comments  