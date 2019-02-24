Sunday fatal shooting marks Columbus’ seventh homicide of 2019

Columbus had its seventh homicide of 2019 on Sunday morning.
Police were called at 12:45 a.m. to a shooting on 25th Street near Hamilton Road where they found a 53-year-old man lying in the road with a gunshot wound.
The victim, later identified as Davis McFarland, was rushed by ambulance to the emergency room at Piedmont Columbus Regional’s midtown campus, where he died from his wound at 2:15 a.m., investigators said.
The Columbus police homicide unit is investigating.
Anyone with information on McFarland’s shooting is asked to contact Detective Zach Cole at 706-225-4295 or zcole@columbusga.org.
