List of 2019 Columbus homicides

These are Columbus’ homicides so far for 2019.

Jan. 1: Alfonzo Walker Sr., 51.





Police allege Walker’s 34-year-old son Antonio Alphonso Evans shot him on a second-floor landing at Hannah Heights Apartments, 909 Farr Road, around 5 a.m. New Year’s Day. Walker died later at the hospital. Witnesses said Walker and his son had been out to a nightclub before returning to an apartment, where an argument erupted. A relative said Walker was just getting reunited with his family after serving nine years in prison.

Jan. 26: Henderson Thomas Darrisaw, 29.

Darrisaw died at the hospital after he repeatedly was shot outside a birthday party, where he got into a fight after a card game. Police said about 30 people went to the party, and witnesses fled when officers arrived.

Feb. 1: Travis McDaniel, 27.

Police said McDaniel was visiting a neighbor’s home where her father, who’d just been released from prison, shot him in the head and moved the body and gun to fake a suicide. They found McDaniel lying across a threshold with his legs in a bedroom and upper body in the hall, and drag marks from a pool of blood at a chair by a bullet-damaged keyboard in the room, detectives said. The father later told officers McDaniel was sitting in the chair in the bedroom and handing the gun to Lominac when it fired, police said.

Feb. 8: John E. Wells Jr., 55.

The son of former District 2 Muscogee County school board member John Wells was found shot to death at Castlegate Windsor Park Apartments, 3700 Bridgewater Road, after a domestic dispute that wounded another man, police said. Officers said they were called to the apartments at 10:50 p.m. for a dispute in which Wells was the victim, and called again at 12:08 a.m. for a fatality. Police identified the wounded man as Alstin Martin, 25, and have filed no charges as the investigation continues.

Feb. 15: Ronnie Brooks Jr., 24.

Brooks was pronounced dead at 1:40 p.m. Feb. 15 in the intensive care unit at Piedmont Columbus Regional’s midtown campus, where he was dropped off around 4 p.m. Feb. 8. He died of complications from a gunshot wound to the neck, which left him on life support, authorities said. Police said an acquaintance reported Brooks was shot on Decatur Court, but detectives doubt that account, suspecting he was shot on Parkchester Drive.

Feb. 20: John Anthony Allport, 55.

Allport was pronounced dead of a gunshot wound at 4 p.m. at 2950 Tip Top Drive, where he was shot in the chest during a domestic dispute as he entered the house through a back window, authorities said. Police charged Allport’s live-in girlfriend, Vickie Perez, 50, with murder involving family violence.

Feb. 24: Davis McFarland, 53.

McFarkand was found mortally wounded on 25th Street near Hamilton Road where police were called to a shooting at 12:45 a.m.