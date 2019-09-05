Woman charged in fatal shooting near Rigdon Road intended to lure victim from his home, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

What started as a plan to lure Jaylin Williams from a residence to be robbed ended in the 21-year-old being shot and killed last month outside a home on Wallace Drive, according to Columbus police.

Columbus Police Detective Sherman Hayes said in court Thursday the suspects allegedly intended to rob Williams but didn’t, instead shooting him with bullets fired from “multiple caliber” guns.

Hayes said the shooting suspects had an accomplice in 20-year-old Anna Stecenko.

Stecenko was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with murder and tampering with evidence. She made her first appearance in Recorder’s Court Thursday where she pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The shooting occurred outside a residence in the 3300 block of Wallace Drive off Rigdon Road shortly before 11 p.m. Aug. 1. Responding officers found Williams wounded and had him transported to Piedmont Midtown Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Hayes said Thursday that Stecenko knew Williams as well as one of the other suspects in the murder. He said she provided a statement that the plan was for her to lure Williams out of the home for him to be robbed.

According to Hayes, Stecenko was at the residence twice that day, the second time less than an hour before Williams would be shot and killed.

Hayes also said that on Aug. 2, Stecenko and another suspect in the murder, Gerald Reed, returned to the area of Wallace Drive and retrieved a firearm that is connected to the murder. He said Stecenko then took the firearm to Harris County, where “the firearm would be disposed of in multiple manners.”

He said the department has recovered the gun and its components.

Video surveillance on residences near the home on Wallace Drive show three subjects approach and open fire on Williams, Hayes said.

Stecenko was not identified as one of the three subjects on the surveillance video, he said.

Hayes said Stecenko’s statement “indicates that she had no involvement and that she denied to assist in the attempted robbery of the victim.”

Stecenko’s lawyer, Chance Hardy, would only say that Stecenko has said “she didn’t have anything to do with it.”

The case was bound over to Superior Court.

Two other arrests have been made in the crime, and Hayes said that another arrest is imminent.

Reed, 21, was located without shoes and without part of his clothing nearly a block away from the residence on Wallace Drive. He allegedly told police he was involved in the shooting of Williams, whom he knew.

He was arrested Aug. 13 and charged with murder and aggravated assault. He had a preliminary hearing in Recorder’s Court August 16 and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Also arrested on a murder charge for involvement in the shooting is Christian Patrick, 21, who surrendered himself to authorities last month. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in Recorder’s Court August 29.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Hayes at 706-225-4268 or email shayes@columbusga.org.