Woman’s arrest makes third in fatal shooting near Rigdon Road

A third person has been arrested and charged in the Aug. 1 shooting death of 21-year-old Jaylin Williams.

Anna Stecenko, 20, is charged with murder and tampering with evidence, according to a Columbus Police Department news release.

Her preliminary Recorder’s Court hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. August 31, but will be rescheduled to 9 a.m. September 5.

The Aug. 1 shooting occurred in the 3300 block of Wallace Drive, off Rigdon Road south of the Columbus Public Library. Responding officers found Williams wounded and had him transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police are continuing to investigate the case, and Detective Sherman Hayes with the Columbus Police Department said during court Thursday that “there are outstanding warrants for multiple people related to this crime.”

Another person charged in the shooting, Christian Patrick, 21, surrendered himself to authorities Monday and is charged with murder. He had his preliminary hearing in Recorder’s Court Thursday where he pleaded not guilty to the charges, and his case was bound over to Superior Court.

A third suspect in the case, 21-year-old Gerald Reed, was charged with murder and aggravated assault earlier this month. He had a preliminary hearing in Recorder’s Court on Aug. 16 and pleaded not guilty to the charges, according to WRBL. That case was also bound over to Superior Court.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Hayes at 706-225-4268 or email shayes@columbusga.org.