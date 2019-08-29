Security cameras captured fatal shooting near Rigdon Road, officer says in court

‘We need the officers’: Columbus police chief explains new recruitment strategies The Columbus Police Department in Columbus, GA, is looking to hire up to 100 police officers and 911 operators, or dispatchers. They hosted a hiring event at Goodwill Aug. 22, 2019, in hopes of filling the jobs. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Columbus Police Department in Columbus, GA, is looking to hire up to 100 police officers and 911 operators, or dispatchers. They hosted a hiring event at Goodwill Aug. 22, 2019, in hopes of filling the jobs.

A man arrested and charged in the Aug. 1 fatal shooting of 21-year-old Jaylin Williams near Rigdon Road made his first appearance in Recorder’s Court Thursday.

Christian Patrick, 21, surrendered himself to authorities Monday on a murder warrant and was booked into the Muscogee County Jail.

Detective Sherman Hayes with the Columbus Police Department said there were security cameras on multiple homes adjacent to the 3300 block Wallace Drive, the address where the shooting occurred, which captured the incident.

Hayes said firearms and shell casings of multiple caliber were recovered at the scene, “which shows that there were multiple shooters.” Projectiles were also recovered from the scene and from Williams’ body.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

According to Hayes, police spoke with anonymous tipsters as well as witnesses who provided physical descriptions matching Patrick and a vehicle he reportedly owns, and that witnesses placed Patrick at the scene. Evidence was taken from Patrick’s residence and his car was processed for evidence, Hayes said.

Patrick is being represented by defense attorney Stacey Jackson.

The case was bound over to Superior Court.

Another suspect in the case, 21-year-old Gerald Reed, was charged with murder and aggravated assault earlier this month. He had a preliminary hearing in Recorder’s Court on Aug. 16 and pleaded not guilty to the charges, according to WRBL. That case was also bound over to Superior Court.

The Aug. 1 shooting occurred in the 3300 block of Wallace Drive, off Rigdon Road south of the Columbus Public Library. Responding officers found Williams wounded and had him transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police are continuing to investigate the case, and Hayes said “there are outstanding warrants for multiple people related to this crime.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Sherman Hayes, lead investigator in the case, at (706) 225-4268 or at shayes@columbusga.org.