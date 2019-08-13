Columbus police charge suspect with murder in shooting off Rigdon Road

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

Columbus police have charged a suspect in the Aug. 1 fatal shooting of 20-year-old Jaylin Williams.

Gerald Reed, 21, has been charged with murder and aggravated assault in the 11 p.m. shooting in the 3300 block of Wallace Drive, which is off Rigdon Road south of the Columbus Public Library.

Patrol officers called to a shooting found Williams wounded and had him transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional, where he was pronounced dead at 1:31 a.m., according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

Reed is to have a preliminary hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court at 9 a.m. Friday, police said.