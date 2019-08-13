Crime
Columbus police charge suspect with murder in shooting off Rigdon Road
Columbus police have charged a suspect in the Aug. 1 fatal shooting of 20-year-old Jaylin Williams.
Gerald Reed, 21, has been charged with murder and aggravated assault in the 11 p.m. shooting in the 3300 block of Wallace Drive, which is off Rigdon Road south of the Columbus Public Library.
Patrol officers called to a shooting found Williams wounded and had him transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional, where he was pronounced dead at 1:31 a.m., according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.
Reed is to have a preliminary hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court at 9 a.m. Friday, police said.
