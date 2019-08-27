Columbus police charge second suspect in fatal shooting off Rigdon Road

‘We need the officers’: Columbus police chief explains new recruitment strategies The Columbus Police Department in Columbus, GA, is looking to hire up to 100 police officers and 911 operators, or dispatchers. They hosted a hiring event at Goodwill Aug. 22, 2019, in hopes of filling the jobs. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Columbus Police Department in Columbus, GA, is looking to hire up to 100 police officers and 911 operators, or dispatchers. They hosted a hiring event at Goodwill Aug. 22, 2019, in hopes of filling the jobs.

Columbus police have charged a second suspect in the Aug. 1 fatal shooting of 21-year-old Jaylin Williams.

Christian Patrick, 21, surrendered himself to authorities Monday on a murder warrant, according to a Columbus Police Department news release.

Patrick was booked in the Muscogee County Jail, and his preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 29 at 9 a.m.

Another suspect in the case, 21-year-old Gerald Reed, was charged with murder and aggravated assault earlier this month. He had a preliminary hearing in Recorder’s Court on Aug. 16 and pleaded not guilty to the charges, according to WRBL. The case was bound over to Superior Court.

The Aug. 1 shooting occurred in the 3300 block of Wallace Drive, off Rigdon Road south of the Columbus Public Library. Responding officers found Williams wounded and had him transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional, where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Sherman Hayes, lead investigator in the case, at (706) 225-4268 or at shayes@columbusga.org.