Crime
Columbus police ask public to help ID gunman in fatal Saturday gas station shooting
A young man has died after a weekend shooting in Columbus.
Jordan Rivers, 21, died from his wounds Saturday at Piedmont Columbus Regional, police say.
Officers reported finding Rivers wounded when they were called at 1:05 p.m. Saturday to the parking lot of the Citgo gas station at 1431 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Investigators are asking the public’s help in identifying the gunman, described as a black man age 18 to 25 wearing a black track suit with white stripes, and driving a light colored late model Chevrolet Impala. A black woman was in the car with him, police say.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Sgt. Jeff Kraus at 706-225-4374 or dkraus@columbusga.org.
