Crime

Columbus police ask public to help ID gunman in fatal Saturday gas station shooting

A young man has died after a weekend shooting in Columbus.

Jordan Rivers, 21, died from his wounds Saturday at Piedmont Columbus Regional, police say.

Officers reported finding Rivers wounded when they were called at 1:05 p.m. Saturday to the parking lot of the Citgo gas station at 1431 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Investigators are asking the public’s help in identifying the gunman, described as a black man age 18 to 25 wearing a black track suit with white stripes, and driving a light colored late model Chevrolet Impala. A black woman was in the car with him, police say.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Sgt. Jeff Kraus at 706-225-4374 or dkraus@columbusga.org.

Tim Chitwood profile
Tim Chitwood is from Seale, Ala., and started as a police beat reporter with the Ledger-Enquirer in 1982. He since has covered Columbus’ serial killings and other homicides, following some from the scene of the crime to trial verdicts and ensuing appeals. He also has been a Ledger-Enquirer humor columnist since 1987. He’s a graduate of Auburn University, and started out working for the weekly Phenix Citizen in Phenix City, Ala.
