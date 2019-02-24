See a list of 2019 Columbus homicides

Interview with Police Maj. J.D. Hawk on the scene of Tip Top Drive shooting

Interview with Police Maj. J.D. Hawk on the scene of a Tip Tip Drive shooting on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. John Allport was pronounced dead of a gunshot wound at 4 p.m. at 2950 Tip Top Drive, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said.