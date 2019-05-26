Man shot dead, another wounded in second Memorial Day weekend homicide

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A man was shot and killed Saturday night and another wounded in the yard of a home on Kendrick Avenue, police said.







Officers responded to call at 11:30 p.m. that shots were fired near the intersection of Kendrick Avenue and Thornton Drive, according to Lt. Greg Touchberry with the Columbus Police Department,







Touchberry said officers found an unidentified male dead of gunshot wounds in the yard.







“The people at the residence had no idea who the man was,” Touchberry said.







Officers also found another unidentified male lying in the road on Thornton Drive, about one block away from the deceased male, Touchbery said. He was also suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to the Piedmont Regional Medical Center emergency room.