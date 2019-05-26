Man shot dead, another wounded in second Memorial Day weekend homicide

Touchberry said officers found an unidentified male dead of gunshot wounds in the yard.
“The people at the residence had no idea who the man was,” Touchberry said.
Officers also found another unidentified male lying in the road on Thornton Drive, about one block away from the deceased male, Touchbery said. He was also suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to the Piedmont Regional Medical Center emergency room.
The man "was unable to speak due to the injuries that he sustained," Touchberry said.
The homicide unit is investigating the incident and detectives are working to identify the man who was killed, as well as the man who was wounded.
According to Touchberry, witnesses in the area of the murder described hearing several gun shots and seeing a gray or silver four door sedan leaving the scene and traveling up Thornton Drive.
This is the second homicide police have reported this Memorial Day weekend.
