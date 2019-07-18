Victim, suspect in quadruple homicide had history of domestic violence, police said

Man arrested in quadruple homicide at Columbus apartment Columbus police charged a 27-year-old man in the deaths of a mother and her children at the Elizabeth Canty Homes. Travane Brandon Jackson is charged with four counts of murder (family violence). Chief Ricky Boren gave an update on July 18, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Columbus police charged a 27-year-old man in the deaths of a mother and her children at the Elizabeth Canty Homes. Travane Brandon Jackson is charged with four counts of murder (family violence). Chief Ricky Boren gave an update on July 18, 2019.

Travane Jackson and Jerrica Spellman had a years-long “ongoing domestic violence situation” before Spellman and her three young children were stabbed to death Wednesday in their apartment at Elizabeth Canty Homes, authorities said at a news conference Thursday.

“At this point in time, we believe that they are his children,” Police Chief Ricky Boren said of the youngest victims, 3-year-old King Jackson, 1-year-old Kensley Jackson and 1-month-old Kristen Jackson, who with their mother were found dead when Spellman’s family called police to request they conduct a “welfare check” on the victims at 8:53 p.m. Wednesday.

The apartment is off Cusseta Road near 20th Avenue, where Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan pronounced the four dead around 9:45 p.m.

The boyfriend, whose full name is Travane Brandon Jackson, 26, was arrested later in east Columbus, and charged with four counts of murder related to family violence, Boren said.

It was not his first arrest on allegations of domestic abuse involving Spellman.

Police records show he was charged May 17, 2018, with simple battery involving family violence for an alleged assault on Spellman that officers said occurred at Lot 41-B, 527 Farr Road, where Travane Jackson was living.

His arrest report gave no details, stating only that “Subject was arrested after it was discovered that he used physical force to cause harm to the victim.”

The report listed Spellman’s address as a home on Sweetwater Drive.

Boren said the couple had a “common-law” relationship akin to marriage, and had been together for several years.

“We have recovered what we believe to be the weapon,” he said of Wednesday’s homicides. He declined to give other details, saying the investigation had a long way to go before detectives had more specifics.

He praised the work of investigators in the department’s patrol division and robbery-assault unit, who had to be personally affected by what they witnessed at the scene. They would have access to counseling if needed, he said.

He also thanked neighbors and the victim’s family, who pulled together to help police at the scene and were fully cooperative. “We don’t always enjoy that,” he said.

Travane Jackson is set for an initial appearance in Columbus Recorder’s Court at 9 a.m. Saturday, for an official reading of the charges against him, but no testimony is expected until the full hearing is rescheduled for 9 a.m. July 26, the chief said.

Meanwhile he’s being held in the Muscogee County Jail without bond.