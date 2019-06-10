Columbus police release video of suspect wanted in April fatal shooting

Columbus police need your help identifying this man On June 10, Columbus police released surveillance videos a man wanted in connection to the fatal shooting death of Kimberley Tarver on April 24th at a park near the intersection of Hamilton Road and 33rd Street. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK On June 10, Columbus police released surveillance videos a man wanted in connection to the fatal shooting death of Kimberley Tarver on April 24th at a park near the intersection of Hamilton Road and 33rd Street.

Columbus police have released video clips of a suspect wanted in the April homicide of a 33-year-old Columbus woman.

Police found Kimberley Tarver around 5 a.m. on April 25 near the intersection of Hamilton Road and 33rd Street. She had a gunshot wound and was declared dead at 5:40 a.m., according to previous Ledger-Enquirer reports.

Her homicide marked the 10th in Columbus this year.

On Monday, police released video clips of a man they say is a suspect in Tarver’s murder. The clips are from the night of the incident, according to Lt. Greg Touchberry.

The suspect is described as a black male between 25 and 40 years old who weighs about 160-200 pounds and stands at 5’8”. He has facial hair and was wearing a dark jacket, blue jean pants, black shoes or boots and a green ball cap.

Anyone with information about the suspect or Tarver’s homicide is encouraged to contact Cpl. Sherman Hayes at (706) 225-4268 or shayes@columbusga.org.