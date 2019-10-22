Columbus police make multiple arrests, issue warrants in three recent homicide cases

Police have made multiple arrests in various cases and issued warrants on Tuesday, according to press releases from the Columbus Police Department.

Mellon Street

Terrance Streeter, 23, was arrested and booked into the Muscogee County Jail Tuesday. He was charged with two counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault in an August shooting on Mellon Street.

Streeter’s arrest is the second in this case following the arrest of Earl Johnson on Oct. 16.

Police responded to a 911 call on Aug. 25 in the 400 block of Mellon Street where they found Lyatray Buchanan and Lamonte Muff suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside an apartment.

According to police, officers found another individual, Joshua Brown, a few minutes later a short distance away from the Mellon Street scene. He was also suffering from gunshot wounds.

All three males were transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional, where Buchanan and Muff later died of their injuries.

Streeter’s preliminary hearing will be on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 9 a.m. in Recorder’s Court.

Springfield Crossing Apartments

Police charged a Columbus woman’s 18-year-old son with her Oct. 1 fatal shooting at Springfield Crossing Apartments, 3320 North Lumpkin Road.

Officers called to the apartments at 12:32 a.m. found Lachasta Giles, 45, wounded in the parking lot near building No. 10. She died later at the hospital.

Detectives have charged her son Caron Giles with murder involving family violence. He is to have a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. Friday.

Citgo shooting

Police are also looking for Carlo Hatcher, 26, who is believed to be involved with the gas station shooting that occurred on Oct. 19.

Around 1:05 p.m., officers were dispatched to the parking lot of the Citgo gas station on 1431 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in reference to a shooting, according to a press release. When officers arrived, they found 21-year-old Jordan Rivers shot.

Rivers later died of his injuries at Piedmont Columbus Regional.

Hatcher’s warrant for his arrest was obtained on Sunday, Oct. 20, but police have not been able to locate him since the shooting. Officials are asking anybody who knows of his whereabouts to call 911 immediately, as he is believed to be armed and dangerous.

