Man arrested, charged with murder in Columbus shooting that left 2 dead

A 37-year-old man has been charged with murder and aggravated assault after an August shooting in Columbus left two men dead, according to a news release.

Earl Johnson was booked into the Muscogee County Jail Wednesday and charged with two counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault, police said.

Around 10:23 p.m. Aug. 25, officers responded to a shooting at Mellon Street Apartments, 423 Mellon Street, and found Lamonte Muff and Lyatray Buchanan shot inside of an apartment. They were transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional where they later died of their injuries.

Just seven minutes later, Columbus police responded to another report of a person being shot in the area near Canty Place and Cusseta Road. Upon arrival, police found Joshua Brown suffering from gunshot wounds and he was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional. No update on his condition was provided Wednesday.

During the course of the investigation, officers found that all three shootings were connected.

Johnson’s preliminary hearing will be at 9 a.m. on Oct. 18 in Recorder’s Court.