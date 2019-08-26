Crime
2 dead, 1 in critical condition after Sunday night shooting in Columbus
What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response
Two people were killed and a third person was critically wounded in a Sunday night shooting, said Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.
Bryan said the shooting occurred about 10:30 p.m. near the 400 block of Mellon Street.
Lamonte Denard Muff, 28, and Lyatray Lilshawn Buchanan, 24, both of Albany, Georgia, died of gunshot wounds in the Piedmont Columbus Regional emergency room about 30 minutes after the shooting.
The third victim was in critical condition Monday morning.
Muff and Buchanan’s bodies will be sent to Atlanta for autopsies, Bryan said.
No arrests have been made in the shooting. The L-E has reached out to the Columbus Police Department for comment.
Comments