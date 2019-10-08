Gunman sought after two teens were found dead in Columbus, police say

SHARE COPY LINK

A 17-year-old and an 18-year-old were fatally shot Monday night on 32nd Avenue in Columbus, police said.

Montrell Johnson, 18, and Terreon Joseph, 17, were found dead by officers at 11 p.m. on the 200 block of 32nd Avenue, according to a release from the Columbus Police Department.

Johnson and Joseph were walking down 32nd Avenue when they were confronted and shot by a gunman, according to the release. Witnesses in the area said that they heard a series of shots before a dark colored sedan was seen speeding down 32nd Avenue heading towards North Lumpkin Road.

Police said the car could’ve been an older model Ford Crown Victoria.

Anybody with more information on the homicides is asked to contact Sgt. Dexter Wysinger at 706-225-4469 or email at dwysinger@columbusga.gov.

Their bodies are being sent to the GBI crime lab in Decatur for autopsy tomorrow morning, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

These deaths mark the 29th and 30th homicide for 2019 in Columbus, according to Bryan’s tally. For a full list of homicides this year, click here.