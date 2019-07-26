Columbus dad admits fatally stabbing girlfriend, 3 kids in letters to family, police say

Brother of woman killed in quadruple stabbing shares what accused killer wrote in letter to family James C. Freeman, brother of Jerrica Spellman, spoke with media July 26, 2019 about a letter police say was written by Travane Jackson. Jackson was charged with four counts of murder in the brutal stabbing death of Spellman and their three children. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK James C. Freeman, brother of Jerrica Spellman, spoke with media July 26, 2019 about a letter police say was written by Travane Jackson. Jackson was charged with four counts of murder in the brutal stabbing death of Spellman and their three children.

The man accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend and their three young children has confessed to police and sent handwritten letters to the victim’s family admitting the homicides, authorities said Friday.

Travane Brandon Jackson waived a preliminary hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.

One of the letters was delivered to James C. Freeman, who identified himself as the brother of 29-year-old Jerrica Spellman, found slain with her three children July 17 in their apartment.

“I was delivered a letter from the detectives,” Freeman said. “He wrote a couple of letters to some family members, and I’m one of the people that he wrote a letter to.”

Jackson wrote three letters, Freeman said.

“He said ‘I’m sorry for killing your baby sister, and your favorite nephew. He knew that I raised my nephew. My nephew was with us 24-7…. So he apologized to my family, he apologized to my wife, for doing that to my sister, to my nieces and nephews, and to me that’s an admission of guilt, but he got in here and he pleaded not guilty, and I was surprised.”

Attorneys said it’s routine for suspects charged with murder to plead not guilty during a preliminary hearing, to preserve their rights in future proceedings. Jackson was represented by public defender Jose Guzman, who spoke on his behalf. Judge Julius Hunter ordered Jackson held without bond on four counts of murder.

Police Cpl. Matt Sitler confirmed that Jackson, 27, wrote letters to Spellman’s family and asked detectives to deliver them. Jackson has been questioned “multiple times” at Columbus’ Public Safety Center, and consistently has admitted killing Spellman and the three children, Sitler said.

The homicides resulted from a “domestic dispute,” the detective said, but he declined to elaborate.

Asked whether police have what they believe to be the weapon used in the stabbings, as Police Chief Ricky Boren indicated in an earlier news conference, Sitler said only that investigators recovered a “substantial amount” of evidence from the crime scene at the Elizabeth Canty Homes off Cusseta Road near 20th Avenue., which they since have cleared.

Besides his longtime girlfriend, Jackson is accused of repeatedly stabbing 3-year-old King Jackson, 1-year-old Kensley Jackson and 1-month-old Kristen Jackson.

Patrol officers found the family slain when relatives requested a “welfare check” on Spellman and her children at 8:44 p.m. July 17, Sitler said.

Freeman said his sister tried to save her kids from Jackson.

“I’m proud of my sister,” he said. “She died a hero…. I know that she fought for her kids, and as my faith teaches me, ‘There’s no greater sacrifice than somebody lay down their life for their brothers and sisters.’ She did that. She laid down her life.”

He said the family since has felt a groundswell of support from the people of Columbus.

“Everywhere we’ve been going around this city, we’ve been getting support, I mean like you wouldn’t believe,” he said. “I didn’t know this city had such a big heart. I was in the barber shop yesterday, and they cut our hair for free. It’s that type of support from the city that our family, we greatly appreciate. We appreciate it from the bottom of our hearts.”

Asked whether the family ever suspected Jackson could react so violently to a dispute, he shook his head and said, “I’m not sure. I’m not a psychologist, so I can’t answer that question.”

Police records showed Jackson was charged May 17, 2018, with simple battery involving family violence for an alleged assault on Spellman at Lot 41-B, 527 Farr Road, where Jackson was living.

According to court records, Spellman called police to report she and Jackson were having an argument that could turn violent. Responding officers noticed her nose looked bruised and her left cheek was bloody.

She was apprehensive about explaining her injuries, and claimed Jackson pushed her accidentally, and she hit her face on a table falling, police said.

That case was still pending in Muscogee State Court.