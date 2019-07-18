‘She was like a firecracker.’ Brother, friends shocked after mom, 3 kids slain in stabbing

Mother, children killed in stabbing at Columbus apartment Police are investigating the stabbing deaths of four people, a mother and three children, at an apartment at Elizabeth Canty Homes. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan pronounced 29-year old Jerrica Spellman and her children dead on July 17, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Police are investigating the stabbing deaths of four people, a mother and three children, at an apartment at Elizabeth Canty Homes. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan pronounced 29-year old Jerrica Spellman and her children dead on July 17, 2019.

Jerrica Spellman loved her kids and she loved life, her friends and family told the Ledger-Enquirer on Thursday.

Her close friend, Chanel, who shared some of her feelings on Facebook, and others were upset as they dealt with news that the 29-year-old Columbus woman was found stabbed to death in an apartment Wednesday night along with three of her children.

“This wasn’t supposed to happen to them,” said Chanel, who didn’t give her last name. “She was so full of love and life.”

Chanel said the two were friends for more than 10 years. She described Spellman as an energetic, petite and positive person.

“I still really am feeling like it’s not happening,” Chanel said. “She didn’t deserve that at all. She didn’t do wrong to people; she always wanted to see people in good moods. If you were in a bad mood she’d try to do something funny or say something to make you laugh.”

Above all, Spellman loved her kids.

“They were priority number one,” Chanel said.

There were a few things Chanel wants people to remember about her friend.

“I want people to know she was a really great mother, she was a great friend and a lot of people love her and are really going to miss her,” Chanel said. “This isn’t someone who everybody hated; everybody loves her.”

Chanel said she knew that Spellman and her boyfriend Travane Brandon Jackson, had problems like any relationship. They were together on and off for at least three years, she said.

Jackson, 27, has been arrested and charged with the murder of Spellman and her kids: King Jackson, a 3-year-old boy; Kensley Jackson, a 1-year-old girl; and Kristen Jackson, a 1-month-old girl.

The couple had a history of domestic violence, according to police.

“I’m shocked that it went that far,” Chanel said. “I never expected this situation.”

Michelle Brown, one of Spellman’s former coworkers, said she was a good spirit who was always laughing.

“She was like a little firecracker,” Brown said. “She loved life.”

Brown said that Spellman was the “baby” of their group of friends who worked at Carousel Lounge in Columbus. She said that their profession as exotic dancers made them closer than most coworkers.

“We were like sisters. She looked up to me. It’s just heartbreaking,” Brown said.

Brown said that though some people may look down on Spellman’s profession, she did it for her children.

“She worked to provide for her kids,” Brown said. “She was good at what she did and she made money to help raise her kids and that’s what it was about.”

Jerry Spellman said he and his sister Jerrica were so close growing up, they were like twins.

“We did everything together, we stuck close to each other for years and years,” he said.

He said the two were raised in Jesup, Georgia, before moving to Columbus in 2005.

Spellman said his sister had four other children, one who lived in Columbus and three who live in Atlanta with their father.

He said she was in the process of breaking up with Jackson and moving back in with him and their mother.

Jerrica Spellman and her children were found after family called police to request they conduct a “welfare check” on her Wednesday night, police said.