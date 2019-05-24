Columbus police won’t pursue criminal charges in February shooting death

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Columbus police announced Friday they will not pursue criminal charges in the Feb. 8 shooting death of John Wells Jr., the son of a former Muscogee County School Board member.

According to a release from Lt. Greg Touchberry, a series of events in a domestic dispute led to the death of Wells Jr., 55, at Castlegate Windsor apartments on Bridgewater Drive.

Police responded to the apartment complex around midnight Feb. 8 in reference to shots being fired. Wells Jr. was pronounced dead from gunshot wounds at 2:25 a.m.

Alstin Martin, 25, was also involved in the dispute and suffered gunshot wounds. He was transported to Piedmont Regional Medical Center and recovered from his wounds.

Touchberry said an investigation into the homicide revealed that a domestic dispute had taken place earlier in the evening, and that Wells Jr.’s live-in girlfriend had left the residence wearing only a bathrobe. She called her son, Martin, to come pick her up behind a nearby business, and returned to the apartment to get clothes and eyeglasses.

Martin waited in the car, but heard his mother screaming for help inside the apartment. He banged on the door but got no response while the screaming continued, Touchberry said. Martin then kicked in the door and shots were fired by both Wells and Martin, according to the release.

Wells was the son of former school board member John Wells, who served 28 years before he lost an election to John Thomas in 2014.

Wells said his son was divorced but had four children and three grandchildren.

