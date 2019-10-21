19-year-old arrested on murder charges in Columbus shooting deaths of 2 teens

A 19-year-old has arrested on a felony murder charge in connection to an early October shooting that left two men dead, police say.

Rayshondre Tarver was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of felony murder, according to a release from the Columbus Police Department. The incident occurred on Oct. 7 on the 200 block of 32nd Avenue around 11 p.m. in Columbus.

Montrell Johnson, 18, and Terreon Joseph, 17, were walking down 32nd Avenue when they were confronted and shot by a gunman, police said. When officers arrived to the scene, they found Johnson and Joseph dead from gunshot wounds.

Tarver’s preliminary hearing will be at 9 a.m. Oct. 24 in Recorder’s Court.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

For a full list of homicides this year, click here.