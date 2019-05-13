Columbus police sergeant accused of murder still hospitalized, court appearance pending

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

The Columbus police sergeant charged in the fatal shooting of a local paramedic during a domestic dispute remained hospitalized in critical condition Monday, authorities said.

Accused of shooting Kelly Levinsohn inside her Pratt Avenue home Saturday evening, William Leonard Talley, 51, was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional after he wrecked Levinsohn’s truck off Exit 30 of Interstate 185 in Harris County.

Talley remains under guard in the hospital after investigators served a warrant Sunday morning accusing him of murder. He is to have a preliminary hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court upon his release from the hospital.

Columbus police said they got a 911 call about 8 p.m. Saturday reporting someone either injured or killed in a home on Pratt Avenue. The caller met police at the Pratt Avenue residence and told them a suspect had been involved in an accident in Harris County, investigators said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

After officers forced their way into the home, they found Levinsohn shot to death and her vehicle missing.

Levinsohn, 44, was pronounced dead from a single gunshot wound at 9:05 p.m. Saturday, said Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

After wrecking Levinsohn’s truck in Harris County, Talley was arrested by Harris County sheriff’s deputies before an ambulance took him to Piedmont Columbus Regional.

Talley, who has been with the department since July 2002, is on leave without pay.

Bryan said Levinsohn, a paramedic for Care Ambulance, was well-liked among those who work in public safety: “She was one of us.”