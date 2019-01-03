Deadly New Year’s shooting on Farr Road has torn family apart, victim’s sister says

Grieving family members of shooting victim Alfonzo Walker Sr. were in Recorder’s Court Thursday as a public defender waived the court hearing for his client, the victim’s son, in the first homicide of 2019 in Columbus.
Attorney Matthew Landreau waived the hearing for 34-year-old Antonio Alphonzo Evans, who faces a murder charge in the New Year’s shooting of Walker, 51, on a second-floor landing at Hannah Heights Apartments, 909 Farr Road. Judge Julius Hunter set no bond on the charge and bound the case over to Muscogee Superior Court.
Walker was found suffering from a gunshot wound after Columbus police were called at 4:59 a.m. Tuesday to the apartment to check on a person shot. He was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional midtown campus where he was pronounced dead at 5:39 a.m. in the emergency room.
Outside the courtroom, Walker’s sister and the suspect’s aunt, Dorothy James, said the shooting has left her mother heartbroken and the family torn apart. Her mother lost a son and the grandson is locked up. “She is taking it hard,” James said. “She is really hurt. We are trying to keep in our prayers and move forward. We just got to be there for each other. We got to be there for everybody.”
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said Walker and his son had been out to the club celebrating before returning to the apartment. An argument erupted inside the apartment but spilled outside the second floor apartment after the victim’s mother ordered the men outside.
They went to a landing where Walker started to walk away as a shot was fired, the coroner said. A call for emergency medical services came in just before 5 a.m. on a shooting. Walker was pronounced dead in the emergency room three minutes after the ambulance arrived at 5:36 a.m. at the hospital, Bryan said.
James noted that Walker was just getting reunited with his family after he was released Oct. 13 from prison where he served nine years. Her brother and son never had any problems. “They always got along with each other,” she said.
On one occasion, she recalled that Evans had some anger problems. “I had to put him out of my house,” she said.
James said her nephew needs some help. “He needs serious help,” she said. “He is not a troubled child but he needed help badly. “
The first Columbus homicide of 2019 came just five days after police found Jaquan Jermaine “Droopy” Harris with a gunshot wound Dec. 27 at 1919 Dunwoody Drive. He was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. in the emergency room at Piedmont Columbus Regional.
Anyone with information on the Walker shooting should call Police Cpl. Stuart Carter at 706-225-4319 or stuartcarter@columbusga.org.
