Man called ‘Detroit’ charged in July killing of Columbus man
An eight-month-long search for a man wanted for the July 31, 2018 homicide of Columbus resident Rashard Williams ended Wednesday when police arrested Ruschaun Demario Burton in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Burton, also known as “Detriot,” is being extradited back to Columbus and will face a probable cause hearing in Recorder’s Court, said Columbus police Sgt. Michael Dahnke.
Police were called to the scene at 10:24 a.m. July 31 to check on a fight between two men.
Williams, 32, was found shot to death in front of a home at 2713 Dawson St., face down in a pool of blood.
Burton’s arrest was a joint effort between the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the Oklahoma City Police Department, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Department in Michigan, the U.S. Marshal’s Service in Indianapolis and Oklahoma City and the Columbus Police Department, Dahnke said.
Ben Wright contributed to this story.
