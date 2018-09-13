What’s your favorite local dish? Vote and it could be featured in new ‘Order Up!’ series

It’s no secret Southerners love their food — and the Chattahoochee Valley is no exception.
The Ledger-Enquirer is starting a new video project focused on our local restaurants and the dishes they serve. And we want you, our readers, to be part of it.
Each week, we’ll have a poll on our website with five dishes for you to vote on. Then we’ll head over to the winning restaurant and get an up-close-and-personal look at the food. If your favorite doesn’t win one week, don’t worry — you might see it again in weeks to come.
To kick this off, let’s start with 13 options. Check out the poll at the bottom of this story and pick your favorite. Have a dish you want to add to our master list? Email it to Lauren Gorla (lgorla@ledger-enquirer) and include “LOCAL DISH IDEA:” in the subject line.
Comments