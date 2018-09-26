Order Up!: A look inside Trevioli’s Italian Kitchen as chefs create handmade pastas

The Ledger-Enquirer recently got a behind-the-scenes look into Trevioli Italian Kitchen’s handmade pastas after it won the first reader poll for our new video series, “Order Up!”
The restaurant, well-known for its handmade pastas, started out in a storage unit off of Veterans Parkway that held about 30 diners. The new building at 7466 Blackmon Road seats five times that amount — but it hasn’t stopped chef and co-owner Trevor Morris from keeping his commitment to serving fresh, handmade pasta every day.
Trevor was quick to point out on our visit last Friday that not every piece of pasta in the restaurant is made from scratch. He, along with his wife Brandi and sous chef Shannon Holley, make about eight varieties by hand along with any specials they decide to whip up. During our visit, Trevor, Brandi and Holley were working on three different pastas: ricotta gnocchi, fusilli and mezzalue.
“We mesh really well,” Brandi said of working with her husband. “It can be stressful at times ... but we always pull it off. I’d rather work with him all day than go to work and not see him at all.”
Trevioli started as a small shop in 2013 with Trevor and Brandi making and selling pasta around the area. That eventually grew into the original Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company, a storage unit on Tower Road outfitted with a kitchen a few tables. Their reputation grew and business grew, and eventually it became time to explore options for a bigger space.
Dishes like duck breast risotto and lobster gnocchi (both featuring handmade pastas) became popular among diners, but the Trevioli team isn’t afraid to experiment day to day.
“For a couple years, it was hard for me to keep the same menu all the time so I changed it all the time,” Trevor said. “I’ve realized that you will have regulars that love that you change it all the time, but you’ll have a lot of people that go there for (a specific dish).”
Specials are often centered around what their produce seller has available, or a “crazy” pasta idea someone has, Holley said.
Diners should be on the lookout for new menu items coming in October, including a fall salad, Osso Bucco, slow-cooked braised duck legs, spaghetti, goat cheese and sausage stuffed rigatoni, and some vegan and vegetarian options, Trevor said.
“Classy comfort food — that’s a good description of what we’re trying to do here at Trevioli,” Trevor said. “You come and you get filled up, you feel great.”
The second iteration of Trevioli opened in May 2017 and can now hold 150 guests. In an average week, they’ll go through about 150 pounds of flour and prepare about 35 gallons of sauce on a busy day like Friday, including marinara and Alfredo, Trevor said.
Food isn’t the only thing Trevor makes from scratch. He made some of the dining room shelves that help break up the large space, and also crafted the two small boats hanging from the ceiling (as well as three other boats) that were used once upon a time for fishing.
Those familiar with the old storage unit space will also recognize the hand-painted octopus on the wall, this one a little larger than its predecessor. That, too, was done by Trevor.
In addition to the restaurant, Trevor and his partner Sanjay Choudhury, a local businessman, are opening a lounge and cigar shop right next door to the restaurant. The plan is for the space to serve as a lounge area for those just wanting to enjoy a drink or have somewhere to hang out while waiting for a table next door, Trevor said.
The Morris’ are also getting ready to celebrate their 5th year in business on Oct. 7.
“In the restaurant business, that’s pretty huge,” Trevor said. “A lot of them don’t make it. I see a lot of my friends are closing their places, which is scary but you just come to work every day and grind it out.”
If You Go
Address: 7466 Blackmon Road, Columbus, Ga.
Hours: 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
Try this: Go on Thursday night for the “Three Course Thursday” Special featuring a — you guessed it — three-course meal for around $20. Check their Facebook Page each week for more details on what they’re serving.
