We asked, you voted. These are readers’ 3 favorite coffee shops in Columbus.

How Cafe Motif brews Intelligentsia pour-over coffee Cafe Motif owner Jaime Arraya shows how he brews pour over coffee at his new shop, which he plans to open next week in north Columbus. The coffee is Intelligentsia’s Columbia Tres Santos limited release coffee. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cafe Motif owner Jaime Arraya shows how he brews pour over coffee at his new shop, which he plans to open next week in north Columbus. The coffee is Intelligentsia’s Columbia Tres Santos limited release coffee.

Last week, the Ledger-Enquirer gave readers the chance to vote for their choice of the best coffee shop in the area.

The results are in, and here’s how readers voted.

1) Origin Coffee

Thanks to a last-minute explosion of votes, Origin Coffee wins the unofficial title of “best coffee shop in Columbus.” Origin took home more than half of the votes in our poll, and beat the second-place shop by more than 100 votes.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Located on Schomburg Road, this organic Colombian coffee shop offers specialty cold and hot drinks, as well as a hefty variety of sandwiches and baked items.

Address: 7600 Schomburg Road Suite E

Hours: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends.

2) Fountain City Coffee

Fountain City Coffee , located in downtown Columbus, comes in second place with 35% of the popular vote.

Established in 2003, Fountain City roasts its own beans and hosts open mic events, shows and more. Readers who wrote in mentioned the friendly staff and the wide selection of menu items (both food and drink).

Here’s what some fans who emailed in their votes said:

“I like it because it is a local business and they roast their own beans. Great friendly staff too!” - Daune Judah

“Music is at a good level, not blasting you. And you can tell the beans are freshly roasted and ground. I drop by on my way to work. I build up free coffees and give them away at holiday time.” - Brian Kohlhase

“The bakery items (especially the chocolate chip cookies) are incomparable.” - Heidi Harris

Address: 1007 Broadway

Hours: 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday

3) Iron Bank Coffee

Located in downtown, Iron Bank Coffee Company hosts special events, live music and local art. It offers a wide range of specialty lattes, salads and sandwiches, and a variety of pastries.

Address: 6 11th Street

Hours: 7 a.m to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

Honorable Mentions

Cafe Motif: 29 votes

Address: 3540 Massee Lane

Hours: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday

Midtown Coffee House: 21 votes

Address: 1342 13th Street

Hours: 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday; 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday; 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday