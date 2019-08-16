6 courses. 6 Columbus chefs. Here’s how to take part in collaborative meal for charity

Here’s how The Giving Kitchen will help support restaurant workers in Columbus The Giving Kitchen, which has operated for five years exclusively in Metro Atlanta, has expanded its reach into Columbus. Columbus Chef Nick Woodham benefited from The Giving Kitchen in 2015 when he was diagnosed with cancer for the second time in Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Giving Kitchen, which has operated for five years exclusively in Metro Atlanta, has expanded its reach into Columbus. Columbus Chef Nick Woodham benefited from The Giving Kitchen in 2015 when he was diagnosed with cancer for the second time in

The Columbus Chefs Collaboration is returning to the Chattahoochee Valley for a second consecutive year.

The event brought in more than 300 attendees and raised just over $20,000 last year to benefit Giving Kitchen, a Georgia-based nonprofit that comes to the financial assistance of hospitality industry workers facing a crisis. Giving Kitchen’s average grants to restaurant workers in need are about $1,800, according to senior communications and PR manager Amanda Newsom.

“It was really nice to see (the chefs) come together, because they’re all helping each other, and their service industry,” Newsom said. “That was a really cool thing to be able to see.”

The dinner will feature a six-course meal prepared by six different local chefs.

Heather Harrell of 11th and Bay Southern Table; Mark Jones of Hunter’s Pub and Steakhouse; Jeff Brammer of Valley Hospitality; Rocco Caggiano of Country Club of Columbus; Trevor Morris of Trevioli Italian Kitchen; and Morten Wilff of Morten’s are combining efforts for one night.

The dinner will be held at the Rivermill Event Center at 3715 1st Avenue from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on September 22.

Tickets are $100 until August 31. Beginning September 1, prices increase to $125. Guests also have the option to purchase a table for eight for $1,200, or a table for 10, for $1,500. Seating is limited.

Included with each ticket is a cocktail reception, music and a six-course dinner. There will also be a live broadcast of the kitchen, so guests can watch their meals as they’re prepared.

Columbus is one of the first cities outside of Metro Atlanta to be served by Giving Kitchen, a nonprofit organization that provides emergency assistance to restaurant workers through financial support and a network of community resources in order to create a restaurant community where crisis is met with compassion and care. The Giving Kitchen holds similar dinners in Athens, according to Newsom.

“(Food service jobs) aren’t going anywhere,” Giving Kitchen executive director Bryan Schroeder said in a press release. “They can’t be exported or automated, and they offer upward mobility to those who are willing to work hard, regardless of education or criminal background. The Columbus Chefs Collaboration is a chance to enjoy incredible food and drink while providing stability to people who serve us every day.”

The organization, which was founded six years ago, has given out more than $1.9 million in crisis grants to over 1,200 restaurant workers throughout 47 Georgia counties.

For more information about The Giving Kitchen, visit givingkitchen.org/columbuschefscollab.