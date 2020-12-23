Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Food & Drink

List: Here are some Columbus restaurants open on Christmas Day

Your 2020 Christmas plans may not include sitting at the dinner table with extended family for a large, home-cooked meal. Maybe you’ve decided to avoid traveling. Maybe you don’t want to want to turn on the oven.

Many things have changed this year. Whatever your reason, here are some Columbus restaurants that’ll serve you a quick, hot meal in on Dec. 25:

Chef Lee’s Peking Restaurant (6100 Bradley Park Drive)

Lemongrass Thai & Sushi (two locations)

The Office Sports Bar & Grill (2979 N Lake Parkway, Suite 800)

Waffle House (multiple locations)

Waffle House, in all of its friendly yellow glow, will be open for Christmas — just like it is every other day of the year. There are several locations across the city. Call ahead at your favorite local spot just to check.

Nick Wooten
Nick Wooten is the Southern Trends and Culture reporter for McClatchy’s South region. He is based in Columbus, Georgia at the Ledger-Enquirer but his work also appears in The (Macon) Telegraph and The Sun Herald in Biloxi.Before joining McClatchy, he worked for The (Shreveport La.) Times covering city government and investigations. He is a graduate of Mercer University in Macon, Georgia.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service