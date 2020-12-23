List: Here are some Columbus restaurants open on Christmas Day

Your 2020 Christmas plans may not include sitting at the dinner table with extended family for a large, home-cooked meal. Maybe you’ve decided to avoid traveling. Maybe you don’t want to want to turn on the oven.

Many things have changed this year. Whatever your reason, here are some Columbus restaurants that’ll serve you a quick, hot meal in on Dec. 25:

Chef Lee’s Peking Restaurant (6100 Bradley Park Drive)

Hours: 11 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. (takeout only).

Lemongrass Thai & Sushi (two locations)

Hours at 2435 Wynnton Road: 11 a.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Hours at 2979 N Lake Parkway, Suite 600: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

The Office Sports Bar & Grill (2979 N Lake Parkway, Suite 800)

Hours: 4 p.m. to midnight, Dec. 26.

Waffle House (multiple locations)

Waffle House, in all of its friendly yellow glow, will be open for Christmas — just like it is every other day of the year. There are several locations across the city. Call ahead at your favorite local spot just to check.