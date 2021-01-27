Columbus, Phenix City restaurants will be featured on SEC Network. Here’s how to watch

Fort Benning and the Chattahoochee Valley’s food scene will get its moment in the spotlight, thanks to a famed food writer and the SEC Network.

Rose’s Caribbean Restaurant in Columbus and 14th Street Grill in Phenix City will be featured on the Jan. 31 episode of “TrueSouth.” The show is set to air at 7 p.m. and focuses on Fort Benning, one of the nation’s largest military installations and home to the Army Rangers and airborne units.

Southern Foodways Alliance Director John T. Edge, a four-time James Beard Award winner, hosts the program.

In Columbus, Edge talks with Rose’s owner Rose Collins over some jerk pork, jerk chicken and coconut peas. Collins tells stories about growing up in Saint Elizabeth Parish, Jamaica and what it’s like feeding American troops today.

At 14th Street Grill, Edge eats half weenies, cut longways before being covered in chili and slaw — a meal he describes as the diet of cotton mill workers long ago.

The Ledger-Enquirer visited Rose’s in August 2019 for a meal of oxtails, jerk-fried rice and sweet plantains, calling it the “perfect starter place for someone who has never had Caribbean food.”

“TrueSouth” is a limited series airing monthly on SEC Network. The show, currently in its third season, explores Southern culture and identity through two food stories focused on one place.