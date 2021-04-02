Don’t have plans for Easter dinner? Here’s where to eat in Columbus Sunday

The Easter Bunny spotted at Lakebottom Park during the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Easter Egg hunt, Saturday April 20, 2019, in Columbus, Ga. Special to the Ledger-Enquirer

If the thought of preparing a big meal for Easter Sunday is enough to exhaust you, consider trying a local restaurant instead.

While Easter is not a national holiday, many stores and restaurants are closed in observance of the day.

But for those who need to quickly pick up some carrots or would rather enjoy a prepared meal for the festivities, here’s a list of stores and restaurants around Columbus that will be open for business:

Grocery stores

Drug stores

Stores that will be closed include Publix, Target, Aldi and Sam’s Club.

Local Columbus restaurants that will be open:

Chain restaurants that will be open include:

Restaurants that will be closed include:

Smoke Bourbon Pub (Closed on Sundays until further notice)

Fountain City Coffee

Samurai Japanese Cuisine and Sushi

The Black Cow

The Simple Greek

Uptown Vietnam Cuisine

Country’s Barbecue

Vertigo Fusion Kitchen (Closed on Sundays until further notice)

Normal business hours may be affected by the holiday. Anyone interested is encouraged to call the store or restaurant location directly for more details.