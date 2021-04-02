Food & Drink
Don’t have plans for Easter dinner? Here’s where to eat in Columbus Sunday
If the thought of preparing a big meal for Easter Sunday is enough to exhaust you, consider trying a local restaurant instead.
While Easter is not a national holiday, many stores and restaurants are closed in observance of the day.
But for those who need to quickly pick up some carrots or would rather enjoy a prepared meal for the festivities, here’s a list of stores and restaurants around Columbus that will be open for business:
Grocery stores
Drug stores
Stores that will be closed include Publix, Target, Aldi and Sam’s Club.
Local Columbus restaurants that will be open:
- Minnie’s Uptown Restaurant: open normal hours
The Cannon Brew Pub: open normal hours
Your Pie: open normal hours
Iron Bank Coffee Co.: open normal hours
Picasso’s Pizzeria: open normal hours
Banks Food Hall: open at 11 a.m. (Bake Shop will be closed)
Chain restaurants that will be open include:
- Applebee’s Neighborhood Bar and Grill
- Bonefish Grill
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- Burger King
- Carrabba’s Italian Grill
- Denny’s
- Dunkin’ Donuts
- Golden Corral
- Hooters
- IHOP
- Krystal Burger
- LongHorn Steakhouse
- McDonald’s
- Olive Garden
- Outback Steakhouse
- Panera Bread
- Red Lobster
- Starbucks
- Waffle House
Restaurants that will be closed include:
Smoke Bourbon Pub (Closed on Sundays until further notice)
Fountain City Coffee
Samurai Japanese Cuisine and Sushi
The Black Cow
The Simple Greek
Uptown Vietnam Cuisine
Country’s Barbecue
Vertigo Fusion Kitchen (Closed on Sundays until further notice)
Normal business hours may be affected by the holiday. Anyone interested is encouraged to call the store or restaurant location directly for more details.
