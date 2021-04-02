Food & Drink

Don’t have plans for Easter dinner? Here’s where to eat in Columbus Sunday

The Easter Bunny spotted at Lakebottom Park during the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Easter Egg hunt, Saturday April 20, 2019, in Columbus, Ga.
The Easter Bunny spotted at Lakebottom Park during the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Easter Egg hunt, Saturday April 20, 2019, in Columbus, Ga. Darrell Roaden Special to the Ledger-Enquirer

If the thought of preparing a big meal for Easter Sunday is enough to exhaust you, consider trying a local restaurant instead.

While Easter is not a national holiday, many stores and restaurants are closed in observance of the day.

But for those who need to quickly pick up some carrots or would rather enjoy a prepared meal for the festivities, here’s a list of stores and restaurants around Columbus that will be open for business:

Grocery stores

Drug stores

Stores that will be closed include Publix, Target, Aldi and Sam’s Club.

Local Columbus restaurants that will be open:

Chain restaurants that will be open include:

Restaurants that will be closed include:

Normal business hours may be affected by the holiday. Anyone interested is encouraged to call the store or restaurant location directly for more details.

Sydney Sims
Sydney Sims is the breaking news reporter at the Ledger-Enquirer. She covers local crime news and the latest city news. Before joining the LE, she worked for The Auburn Villager in Auburn, Ala. covering local government and city events. She is a graduate of Auburn University in Auburn, Ala. and is from Atlanta, Ga.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service