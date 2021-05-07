Enjoy Latin classics with a twist at this fusion restaurant in the heart of downtown

I’m willing to bet there are few places in Columbus where a sunny morning could be better spent than sitting at the cafe tables outside of Bodega 1205, looking towards Broadway.

Owners Cesar Bautista and Jossy Velez opened the Latin American fusion restaurant at 19 12th St. in late 2019, and it has become an established breakfast, lunch and weekend brunch spot downtown.

I’d visited a few times before, but it had been a while since my last stop. I figured what better time than now to reintroduce myself to Bodega. I’m glad I did.

The meal

The most difficult decision I had to make during my visit was deciding what to order. A variety of sandwiches caught my eye. But as I thought more about the ropa vieja ($18), the more I felt drawn to it.

One of the national dishes of Cuba, ropa vieja translates to “old clothes.” Bodega’s take on the meal features braised beef flank in a tomato-based stew with carrots, onions and celery. It’s a pepper-heavy dish, too. You’ll find slivers of it on top and throughout the stew.

When the server confirmed my suspicions of deliciousness, I didn’t hesitate on the order.

The stew came to the table in a red bowl next to my choices of sides: yellow rice, sweet plantains and a side salad. The presentation was beautiful — perfect for the kind of people who take pictures of their food before consuming a bite. (The camera always eats first here on Foodie Friday.)

It was the perfect dish for an unfortunately cloudy day earlier this week. The beef was unbelievably tender. If you let it, it might just melt in your mouth. The carrots were soft and sweet, and the peppers were crunchy.

The rice served as a change of pace from the stew. It was well cooked and seasoned. I’m a sucker for plantains, and these sweet ones were like a mini-dessert. The restaurant’s balsamic dressing paired well with the salad. I’m picky about my lettuce and greens, often skipping over unenjoyable brown spots. Here, everything was green and fresh.

Mike Haskey, the Ledger-Enquirer’s video extraordinaire, ordered the Caribbean chicken ($16). The tender pieces were simmered in a curry sauce and served with peppers and onions. His sides were the same as mine, and he enjoyed them just as much.

We both cleared our plates. The portions were perfectly sized, so I didn’t leave feeling like I needed a long nap. As I left the table, I walked back to my car thinking about the next time I’d visit Bodega.

If you’re looking for outdoor seating with wonderful atmosphere as the weather warms up, this just might be your place.

If you go

Bodega 1205

Address: 19 12th Street, Columbus

Hours: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday; 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday and Saturday; 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Sunday. Closed on Mondays.