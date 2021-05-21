Pimento cheese, peach drizzle and bacon: This might be Columbus’ best chicken sandwich

In Columbus, the chicken sandwich wars have ended, and its victor might surprise you.

No, it’s not a fast-food chain that claims the top prize. It’s a small spot in north Columbus right next to a gas station that produces the ultimate fried, magic goodness. There just has to be something in the batter.

The Chicken Lady’s Coop, 6597 Whittlesey Blvd., is that place, and the sandwich is appropriately named “The Holy Grail.” Everything about this sandwich ($6.99) melds perfectly.

The chicken is well-breaded and cooked to a crispy golden brown. You hear a crunch with your initial bite — the first sign of good times.

The pimento cheese spread is unlike the inferior, thick scoops you might get at another place. The Coop’s brings a thin layer of tangy flavor, but it doesn’t overwhelm the chicken — it merely adds an additional layer of complexity to its taste. You’ll get hints of smokiness from the bacon, and spice comes through from the pickled jalapenos and jalapeno drizzle that top the sandwich.

The game-changer in this delicious equation is the peach drizzle. You won’t know it’s there until the finishing notes. It’s the final taste in the first bite, and at that point, your brain realizes this is the chicken sandwich.

As Mike Haskey, the Ledger-Enquirer’s video extraordinaire, and I sat at an outdoor table eating our halves of this sandwich, I was at a loss for words. When I found them, I could only say four-letter words that aren’t fit for publication.

Our second sandwich and sides were delicious as well. The Georgia Pesto Peach ($5.99) was unlike any other I’ve ever eaten. You get the same great fried chicken topped with pesto, feta cheese and a sweet peach drizzle.

The herbal elements of the pesto pair well with the sweetness of the peach, and the softness of those peach bits balances out the crispness of the chicken. If Chicken Lady’s Coop ever decided to make grilled chicken sandwiches, I think this one would adapt well.

My sides were the sweet potato souffle and collard greens. The greens were smoky and perfectly salted. I didn’t need to add anything to the plate, and I ate as much as I could after devouring the chicken. The sweet potato souffle served as my de facto dessert. It was sweet, soft and light.

The restaurant also has traditional meat-and-three options with daily rotating choices. I’ll have to go back to give those options a try. I wish I had more room to try a piece of cake or slice of pie, though I think I’ll fix that problem on my next visit.

The Holy Grail from The Chicken Lady’s Coop is my vote for the best chicken sandwich in Columbus. That title isn’t written stone, and I’m willing to give that honor to another sandwich if it withstands the test. But it’s going to be difficult to beat the meal I had.

You need to get that sandwich as quickly and safely as you can.