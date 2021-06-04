This Phenix City restaurant serves ‘game-changing’ spicy peanut ramen, steamed dumplings

I’m a sucker for a good dumpling, and there’s a little Asian fusion spot Phenix City that does them just right.

Doughboy Dumplings (1223 E 280 Bypass) occupies the building once home to Glory Days sports bar. Set back from the road and in the shadows of a Marathon gas station, they serve special soft, doughy goodness in a humble and utilitarian setting.

The dumplings themselves are unique. No one looks exactly alike as each is hand formed in the kitchen. Some are just a slight bit bigger than others or maybe the shape is a smidgen different. But it won’t matter once you take the first bite.

Diners get four filling options — pork and cabbage, beef and carrot, teriyaki chicken or buffalo chicken. A smaller portion of shrimp and cream cheese dumplings are also offered. They come as a meal steamed or fried with your choice of white or fried rice. The dumplings also can be ordered individually as a tasty side treat.

The steamed dumplings were superior during our visit earlier this week. The five pork and cabbage dumplings were well-formed, light and springy, with a tender and subtly seasoned filling. The dunking sauce, a rice vinegar and soy sauce-based liquid with visible red pepper flakes, isn’t necessary to enjoy the meal, but you’ll be glad you used it. It adds an extra layer of flavor without detracting from the dumping, the true star of the meal.

The ten pan-fried dumplings stuffed with teriyaki chicken were sweet and crispy (skip the dunking sauce if you order these because you won’t need it). The fried rice was lightly toasted and browned with soy sauce. Drizzling a little bit of Yum Yum sauce on top of each grain is always a great move.

Doughboy Dumplings (1223 E 280 Bypass) occupies the building once home to Glory Days sports bar. Set back from the road and in the shadows of a Marathon gas station, they serve special soft, doughy goodness in a humble and utilitarian setting. The dumplings themselves are unique. No one looks exactly alike as each is hand formed in the kitchen. Some are just a slight bit bigger than others or maybe the shape is a smidgen different. But it won’t matter once you take the first bite. 06/03/2021 Mike Haskey mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com

The big surprise of the meal was the spicy pork and dumpling ramen bowl. The thin noodles and five pork dumplings are mixed with Doughboy’s spicy peanut sauce. Mike Haskey, the Ledger-Enquirer’s video extraordinaire, had the kitchen dial back the heat just a little bit.

I like spicy, but it was the right call. The sweet peanut butter-esque notes hit your taste buds first as a slow spice builds. There’s not much broth in the bowl, but it was enough to cover the tender bits of pork tenderloin that hung out at the bottom of the dish. And those dumplings swimming around in the spicy peanut sauce? It’s game changing.

The portions are huge. Two could likely eat from the ramen and dumpling bowl, but you’d end up fighting over the small number of tender dumplings.

I’ll be back for more steamed goodies in the future, and I hope that more Columbus foodies cross the Chattahoochee to appreciate these dumplings.