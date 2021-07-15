Over 20 local spots are featured in upcoming Columbus Restaurant Week. Here’s the list

Columbus Restaurant Week by U.S. Foods is just around the corner, and over 20 local restaurants are participating this year.

Held July 26-August 1, Columbus Restaurant Week is designed so that the community can experience the local culinary scene at discounted rates. The event will benefit Giving Kitchen, a nonprofit organization with a mission of providing emergency assistance to food service workers.

Restaurants are offering three course menus for $15, $30 or $40. The price level will vary for each business, with some offering options at more than one level across lunch, brunch and/or dinner. Those prices don’t include tax, tips or drinks.

The participating restaurants are:

Epic Restaurant

Caffe Amici

11th and Bay Southern Table

The Food Mill

The Loft

Salt Cellar

Mabella Italian Steakhouse

Parker’s Pantry

Hudson’s At Main Street

Wicked Hen

Stock Market

B. Merrell’s

Trevioli

Mark’s City Grill

Hunter’s Pub

Smoke Bourbon and BBQ

Frank’s Alley

Warehouse 9

Italian Soul

AC Hotel Lounge

Vertigo

Black Cow

Ice Queen

Full menus and pricing information can be found on Columbus Restaurant Week’s website. Customers are encouraged to call restaurants ahead for reservations.

Yalla PR, a Columbus-based public relations firm founded by The Black Cow and Vertigo Fusion Kitchen co-owner Stephanie Woodham, manages Columbus Restaurant Week.

For more information on this event or how to become participating restaurant, visit Columbus Restaurant Week’s website.