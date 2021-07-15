Food & Drink
Over 20 local spots are featured in upcoming Columbus Restaurant Week. Here’s the list
Columbus Restaurant Week by U.S. Foods is just around the corner, and over 20 local restaurants are participating this year.
Held July 26-August 1, Columbus Restaurant Week is designed so that the community can experience the local culinary scene at discounted rates. The event will benefit Giving Kitchen, a nonprofit organization with a mission of providing emergency assistance to food service workers.
Restaurants are offering three course menus for $15, $30 or $40. The price level will vary for each business, with some offering options at more than one level across lunch, brunch and/or dinner. Those prices don’t include tax, tips or drinks.
The participating restaurants are:
- Epic Restaurant
- Caffe Amici
- 11th and Bay Southern Table
- The Food Mill
- The Loft
- Salt Cellar
- Mabella Italian Steakhouse
- Parker’s Pantry
- Hudson’s At Main Street
- Wicked Hen
- Stock Market
- B. Merrell’s
- Trevioli
- Mark’s City Grill
- Hunter’s Pub
- Smoke Bourbon and BBQ
- Frank’s Alley
- Warehouse 9
- Italian Soul
- AC Hotel Lounge
- Vertigo
- Black Cow
- Ice Queen
Full menus and pricing information can be found on Columbus Restaurant Week’s website. Customers are encouraged to call restaurants ahead for reservations.
Yalla PR, a Columbus-based public relations firm founded by The Black Cow and Vertigo Fusion Kitchen co-owner Stephanie Woodham, manages Columbus Restaurant Week.
For more information on this event or how to become participating restaurant, visit Columbus Restaurant Week’s website.
Comments