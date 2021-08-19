Ever had a doughnut hot dog? Downtown Columbus food spots team up for new menu item

One serves New York-style street food. The other sells handmade doughnuts. Thanks to a new collaboration, Columbus foodies can have the best of both worlds.

Frank’s Alley, 1246 Broadway, and Veri Best Donuts, 1115 Broadway, have teamed up to create the Dognut — a hot dog-doughnut combo. It’s a glazed long john doughnut, cut down the middle to form the bun. A beef frank is placed in the middle, then smothered in beer cheese. It’s savory, sweet and a tiny bit spicy.

“We wanted to keep adding things to the menu, and Veri Best Donuts coming downtown, they’re friends of ours, we asked them and just did a little collaboration with them,” Ross Horner, owner of Frank’s Alley, told the Ledger-Enquirer. “ ... We wanted to introduce something and see if people like it.”

Horner said the Frank’s Alley team reached the final product by trying out different combinations.

“We’re not chefs here,” he joked.

Horner said he personally likes hot sauce on the Dognut. Customers can, if they want, change out the sauce topping to something like the restaurant’s Franks sauce or ketchup.

The Dognut will be available only on Wednesdays and in limited quantities. It’ll sell for $6.

“It’s sweet and savory,” Horner said. “We’ve been kinda looking for something. I mean, everybody down here likes something sweet, so we don’t think we can go wrong with having a sweet doughnut, and then adding beer cheese on top of it with that all-beef hot dog is pretty cool.”

Frank’s Alley is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays and Mondays.

The restaurant’s hot dogs are inspired by the five boroughs of New York. The menu also includes Bavarian dessert pretzels.

