Who has the best burger in the Columbus area? Vote now in our Savory 16 Burger Bracket.

Vote for your favorite burger spot out of these Savory 16 in round one of our Burger Bracket.

The Ledger-Enquirer wants to find the best burger in the Columbus, and we need your help to decide which of these spots has the top burger in our area.

We’ve narrowed the list down to our Savory 16, choosing the most popular restaurants in for burgers in Columbus.

Some are icons, some are newbies, and all are unique in their own right, from thick patties to a classic smash-style burger. All have made some contribution to the food scene in Columbus.

The first round of the Columbus Burger Bracket goes live Thursday, Sept. 30, and will be open until 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3. You have three days to vote for your favorite burgers. Pick eight favorites from the grid below.

You can vote as many times as you want for your favorite restaurants by simply refreshing the page after you vote. Check back for Round Two, starting Monday, Oct. 4.

If you’re having trouble seeing the bracket, click here.

