New Northridge Park complex to offer health services for women, care for pets

A new complex in north Columbus with health-care services for women and veterinary office is scheduled to have a grand opening Tuesday.
Northridge Park, 3081 Williams Road near Interstate 185, will be home to the Pink Monarch Breast Center, Midtown OB/GYN North and the Northridge Veterinary Center.
Pink Monarch, operated by Dr. Marseea Howard, will provide services include mammography screening, automated breast ultrasounds, genetic testing for high-risk women and bone-density tests.
Midtown OB/GYN North will offer obstetric and gynecologic services such as in-office ultrasounds, fetal monitoring and services for low- and high-risk OB patients. The facility is operated by Doctors Michael Dempsey, Monica Fortson, Ankita Langan and Serena Tidwell.
For pets, Northridge Veterinary Center will offer medical, surgical and dental care to small animals. Its services include a pharmacy, an in-house surgery suite and digital radiograph equipment. There also will be indoor boarding kennels paired with outdoor exercise areas. The center is operated by Doctors Steve Griffin and Michelle Shelton. Griffin also owns Smiths Station Animal Hospital in Alabama.
The grand opening for Northridge Park is scheduled 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
