TSYS announces merger with Atlanta-based Global Payments by end of 2019

TSYS, a Columbus-based electronic payments company, announced Tuesday that it will merge with an Atlanta-based company.

Global Payments and TSYS agreed to an “all stock merger of equals,” according to a release from TSYS. Under the terms of the agreement, the combined company will be named Global Payments. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The company’s 12-member board will include 6 members from the TSYS board. TSYS President and CEO Troy Woods will become Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Global Payments’ Jeff Sloan will serve as Chief Executive Officer of the combined company. The company will have dual headquarters in Columbus and Atlanta.

Global Payments shareholders will own 52% of the company while TSYS shareholders will own 48% of the company.

“The combination of Global Payments and TSYS establishes the leading pure play payments technology company with unparalleled vertical market and payment software capabilities and ecommerce and omnichannel solutions, operating at scale in fast growing markets globally,” said Sloan.

TSYS stockholders will receive 0.8101 Global Payments shares for each share of TSYS common stock, representing an equity value of $21.5 billion for TSYS, according to the news release.

“This reflects a price per share of $119.86 for each share of TSYS common stock, and an approximately 20% premium to TSYS’ unaffected common share price as of the close of business on May 23, 2019,” the release reads.

This story will be updated as more information comes available.