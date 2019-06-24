Former Macon Road Kmart building has a new tenant

See what developments are coming to Phenix City A new Popeyes restaurant recently opened in Phenix City, Alabama while developers plan to break ground on an ALDI grocery store and Culver’s restaurant across Hwy. 280. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A new Popeyes restaurant recently opened in Phenix City, Alabama while developers plan to break ground on an ALDI grocery store and Culver’s restaurant across Hwy. 280.

A large retail space on Macon Road formerly occupied by Kmart will soon have a new occupant, according to Midtown Columbus.





Julio Portillo, executive director of MidTown Inc., confirmed Monday that Roses Discount Store will be moving in to the space in the Midtown Shopping Center.

Bitsy Dedwylder, MidTown Business Association coordinator, said the store is scheduled to open by the end of the year.

The company that owns Roses, Variety Wholesalers, Inc., also operates stores under the banners of Roses Express, Maxway, Super 10, Bargain Town, Bill’s Dollar Store and Super Dollar, according to the retailer’s website.

Variety Wholesalers operates nearly 400 stores throughout the southeast, the website states. Currently there is a Bargain Town in Columbus on Francis Street and another off the Hwy. 280 bypass in Phenix City.

The building on 3200 Macon Road has sat vacant since Kmart left the scene in March 2017, and Columbus residents have been wondering since then what business would fill the space, speculating everything from family fun centers to fitness chains.

It’s a common problem, with communities all over the country struggling to fill the gaping holes left by defunct big box stores like Kmart and Sears. A Colorado-based company announced last year it would be creating 600 jobs by placing a new call center in an former 46,000 square-foot Winn-Dixie supermarket in Columbus, and an AutoZone recently opened in a portion of the Macon Road Kmart store.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as new information comes available.