Business
5 new storefronts are coming to Midtown. Here’s what’s planned.
A market and Latin restaurant is opening inside the Empire Building in Columbus
When Roses announced earlier this summer that it would be moving into a portion of the former Kmart on Macon Road, it signaled that midtown is still a thriving place for businesses despite a dismal outlook for brick-and-mortar retail nationwide.
While Roses still doesn’t have an official opening date set, there are other smaller chains and locally owned stores opening up or recently opened in the area.
Stay current with the retail and restaurant scene by checking out these five midtown updates:
Park Place
Set to go in the former Wildwood Day Spa location in the St. Elmo Shopping Center this fall, Park Place will be an interiors and gift shop located on the north end of Lakebottom Park.
Co-owner Libba Dillon said the store is still in the planning stages but should stock fabric, wall coverings and furniture as well as some gifts such as linens.
- Address: 1817 Garrard Street
- Opening Date: November 2019
- Hours: TBA
LumiLane
Also coming to the St. Elmo Shopping Center in early September, LumiLane is a children’s clothing store that also sells toys and gifts.
The boutique is currently located on 2nd Avenue. According to an announcement on the store’s website, the move to the midtown neighborhood will allow for a dedicated play area for children, more inventory and a more convenient place to shop.
- Address: 2100 18th Avenue
- Opening Date: September 2019
- Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays
Wingstop
Wingstop franchisees Wingstop of Columbus will be opening a second location in the Cross Country Plaza shopping center on Macon Road this September.
The other location is on Weems Road in north Columbus.
- Address: 3201 Macon Road Suite 265
- Opening Date: September 2019
- Hours: 11 a.m. to midnight daily
Wildwood Day Spa
While not a stranger to the Midtown business scene, Wildwood Day Spa recently moved from the St. Elmo Shopping Center to a standalone building on Wildwood Avenue.
A boutique day spa, Wildwood offers services including facials, massages, tanning, waxing, eyelash extensions, body treatments and more.
- Address: 1230 Wildwood Avenue
- Opening Date: Now open
- Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday
Holistic Health and Healing
Holistic Health and Healing by 2 Brothers CBD opened earlier this summer next to Mr. B’s liquor store on 13th Street.
The store specializes in CBD products that target ailments like anxiety, inflammation and arthritis.
- Address: 1306 13th Street
- Opening Date: Now open
- Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays
Comments