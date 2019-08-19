5 new storefronts are coming to Midtown. Here’s what’s planned.

A market and Latin restaurant is opening inside the Empire Building in Columbus Cesar Bautista and Jossy Velez are opening Bodega 1205 in Columbus this August. The business will be a restaurant serving Latin American fusion cuisine, and a small market will provide basic groceries to the uptown community. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cesar Bautista and Jossy Velez are opening Bodega 1205 in Columbus this August. The business will be a restaurant serving Latin American fusion cuisine, and a small market will provide basic groceries to the uptown community.

When Roses announced earlier this summer that it would be moving into a portion of the former Kmart on Macon Road, it signaled that midtown is still a thriving place for businesses despite a dismal outlook for brick-and-mortar retail nationwide.

While Roses still doesn’t have an official opening date set, there are other smaller chains and locally owned stores opening up or recently opened in the area.

Stay current with the retail and restaurant scene by checking out these five midtown updates:

Park Place

Set to go in the former Wildwood Day Spa location in the St. Elmo Shopping Center this fall, Park Place will be an interiors and gift shop located on the north end of Lakebottom Park.

Co-owner Libba Dillon said the store is still in the planning stages but should stock fabric, wall coverings and furniture as well as some gifts such as linens.

Address: 1817 Garrard Street

Opening Date: November 2019

Hours: TBA

LumiLane

Also coming to the St. Elmo Shopping Center in early September, LumiLane is a children’s clothing store that also sells toys and gifts.

The boutique is currently located on 2nd Avenue. According to an announcement on the store’s website, the move to the midtown neighborhood will allow for a dedicated play area for children, more inventory and a more convenient place to shop.

Address: 2100 18th Avenue

Opening Date: September 2019

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays

Wingstop

Wingstop franchisees Wingstop of Columbus will be opening a second location in the Cross Country Plaza shopping center on Macon Road this September.

The other location is on Weems Road in north Columbus.

Address: 3201 Macon Road Suite 265

Opening Date: September 2019

Hours: 11 a.m. to midnight daily

Wildwood Day Spa

While not a stranger to the Midtown business scene, Wildwood Day Spa recently moved from the St. Elmo Shopping Center to a standalone building on Wildwood Avenue.

A boutique day spa, Wildwood offers services including facials, massages, tanning, waxing, eyelash extensions, body treatments and more.

Address: 1230 Wildwood Avenue

Opening Date: Now open

Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday

Holistic Health and Healing

Holistic Health and Healing by 2 Brothers CBD opened earlier this summer next to Mr. B’s liquor store on 13th Street.

The store specializes in CBD products that target ailments like anxiety, inflammation and arthritis.

Address: 1306 13th Street

Opening Date: Now open

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays