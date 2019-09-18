TSYS, Global Payments merger is complete. What does that mean for Columbus?

TSYS merger with Atlanta-based Global Payments expected to close by end of 2019 TSYS, a Columbus-based electronic payments company, announced Tuesday morning it will merge with Atlanta-based Global Payments. TSYS and Global Payments has agreed to an “all stock merger of equals,” according to a press release from TSYS. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK TSYS, a Columbus-based electronic payments company, announced Tuesday morning it will merge with Atlanta-based Global Payments. TSYS and Global Payments has agreed to an “all stock merger of equals,” according to a press release from TSYS.

The merger between Columbus-based electronic payments company TSYS and Atlanta-based Global Payments is complete, officials for the new venture announced Wednesday.

“We are delighted to announce the completion of this landmark transaction, creating significant opportunities for our customers, partners, employees and shareholders worldwide,” said Jeff Sloan, Chief Executive Officer of Global Payments.

The agreement, billed as an “all-stock merger of equals” valued then at $21.5 billion, was first announced in late May. Global Payments shareholders will own 52% of the company, while TSYS shareholders will own 48% of the company. Under terms of the agreement, the combined company will be named Global Payments.

TSYS’ former President and CEO Troy Woods now serves as Chairman of the Board for the combined company. Other members of the board include five members from Global Payments’ previous board and five members from TSYS’ previous board, according to the release. The company will have dual headquarters in Columbus and Atlanta

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

In a previous interview with the Ledger-Enquirer, Woods said the TSYS brand would remain in Columbus. The company’s name is expected to remain on its former Columbus headquarters and other properties throughout the city.

The new Global Payments aims to save $300 million over the next three years by combining business operations, eliminating duplicate corporate and operational structures and executing other changes. Woods previously told the Ledger-Enquirer it was too early to tell if and when layoffs would occur in Columbus.

Roughly 4,800 of TSYS’ 13,000 employees are based in Columbus. About 95% of those Columbus employees are issuer-related. Woods previously said that’s an area that the old Global Payments firm doesn’t do business in — suggesting that those Columbus employees wouldn’t be combined with an existing team or eliminated.

The move could also bring workers here. One unnamed area of Global Payment’s operations could move to Columbus, Woods previously said.

TSYS common stockholders filed two separate federal lawsuits in the Middle District of Georgia in an attempt to stop the transaction, alleging TSYS violated Securities and Exchange Commission rules. Those lawsuits were dismissed in late August, according to court records.

The TSYS-Global Payments merger is the third mega-deal in the payment industry this year. In January, Fiserv announced a $22 billion deal to acquire First Data Corp. In March, Fidelity National Services announced a deal to purchase WorldPay for about $35 billion.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.