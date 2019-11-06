Del Taco is opening its second location in the Chattahoochee Valley this week

A new restaurant is opening in the Phenix City area Wednesday and it’s one Chattahoochee Valley residents may already be familiar with.

Del Taco will open its newest location in Phenix City located at 1212 East 280 Bypass. This will be the second location in the area.

Del Taco serves Mexican food similar to Taco Bell, but also has burgers and salads on the menu.

The eatery also offers an extensive vegan and vegetarian menu, as well as a breakfast menu and a “Buck and Under Menu” which offers value sized food and drinks.

The new restaurant was built on the site of the former Shoney’s in Phenix City and began construction in late February.

The new Del Taco will be open 24 hours a day, much like its Columbus area counterpart, which is located on 4418 Hamilton Road.