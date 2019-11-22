Synovus announces more than 40 layoffs within the company, including some in Columbus

Columbus-based financial services firm Synovus laid off 40 to 50 employees Thursday.

The cuts affected employees across the company’s area of operations in the southeastern United States, including Columbus, said Synovus spokesperson Lee Underwood Friday.

Most of the positions cut came from information technology and operations. However, the company did not reveal how many of those eliminated jobs were based in Columbus.

“We continually evaluate deployment of talent and resources, including occasional headcount adjustments to ensure alignment with company strategies and direction,” Underwood said in a statement.

Synovus employs about 5,400 people in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, South Carolina and Tennessee. The positions cut represented less than 1% of the company’s workforce.