Shopping on Black Friday? Here’s a guide on Columbus retail hours, deals

It’s no secret that Black Friday is the busiest, most crowded shopping day of the year. But as the deadly coronavirus continues to grip the nation, shopping will look a lot different this year.

The safest option is to conduct your shopping online, says Pamela Kirkland, spokesperson for the West Central Health District. In-person shopping during the pandemic carries some risk, but that risk increases with crowds.

Make sure to wear a mask, bring hand sanitizer and be prepared for social distancing and long lines. Mayor Skip Henderson recently reinstated Columbus’ mask mandate, so face coverings are once again mandatory in public.

“People just need to kind of relax and understand that it’s going to be hectic there’s going to be long lines,” Kirkland said. “So, for them to stay safe and away from other people, they just need to be patient.”

Stores may allow only a limited number of people into their spaces at a time, so residents should plan on spending more time than usual in lines. Kirkland suggests bringing a book to read or crosswords to do while waiting.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Here are the retailers open for Black Friday in Columbus:

Peachtree Mall

The Peachtree Mall will not be open on Thanksgiving Day, according to its website.

It will open 7 a.m. on Black Friday, with hand sanitizing stations and social distancing reminders throughout the shopping mall.

The shopping mall is also offering expanded curbside pickup services, according to its website.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

Black Friday hours

Opens 7 a.m.

Walmart

Walmart has swapped one-day store events for a more online approach, according to its Black Friday ads.

The retail chain split their Black Friday sales into three separate events, which started in early November.

The first Black Friday event started online Nov. 4 and in stores Nov. 7, featuring toys, electronics and home products. The second event, focused on electronics, began Nov. 11 online and Nov. 14 in stores. The third event, which kicks off online Wednesday and in stores Black Friday, features a range of items from electronics to seasonal decor.

Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving, the company announced in July.

Black Friday hours

Opens 5 a.m.

Target

Retail giant Target is keeping its stores closed on Thanksgiving.

Target’s Black Friday deals began Nov. 22 and run through Nov. 28, according to its Black Friday ads. It has expanded contactless checkout options, and made additional seasonal hires focused on drive-up and in-store pickup.

Target will also provide masks to shoppers who need them.

Black Friday hours

Opens 7 a.m.

Best Buy

Best Buy, like other national retailers, started offering Black Friday deals early, and those deals are available now on Best Buy’s website.

Throughout November, Best Buy will is offering new savings events leading up to its Cyber Monday deals that kick off Nov. 28.

Best Buy will be closed on Thanksgiving, according to the company’s website.

Black Friday hours

Opens 5 a.m.

Kohl’s





Kohl’s Black Friday deals kicked off in-store and online Nov. 22 and continue through Nov. 27, according to its Black Friday ads.

The retailer is closed Thanksgiving Day.

Black Friday hours

Opens 5 a.m.

Macy’s

Macy’s kicked off Black Friday deals starting early on Nov. 16. They will last through Nov. 28. The stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, per a company announcement.

Deals are available both in-store and online.

Black Friday hours

Opens 5 a.m.

JCPenney

JCPenney is closed Thanksgiving, and opens at 5 a.m. on Black Friday.

JCPenney’s Black Friday deals are available Nov. 25 through Nov. 28 in-store and at jcp.com, according to the retailer’s Black Friday ads.

Black Friday hours

Opens 5 a.m.

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy Sports + Outdoors will open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday, according to spokesperson John Byczek.

“Academy is taking all recommended measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including social distancing marks, properly sanitizing carts, and requiring face masks in stores,” Byczek said in an email.

Academy is also offering free in-store pickup, curbside pickup and free shipping on orders over $25 from the company’s website.

All Academy Sports + Outdoors locations are closed Thanksgiving Day, according to a press release.

Black Friday hours

Opens 5 a.m.