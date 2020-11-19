Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
Coronavirus

Columbus mayor reinstating mask mandate due to rising COVID-19 cases

Face masks are once again required in public in Columbus.

Columbus’ mask mandate will be reinstated effective Friday, November 20, Mayor Skip Henderson announced Thursday in a press release.

Muscogee County has had more than 100 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people over the previous 14 days. Having a case rate above this number is required to instate a mask mandate, according to Governor Brian Kemp’s executive order. The case rate in Muscogee County is 132 cases per 100,000 people as of November 19.

The mask mandate will go into effect at noon Friday. The mask mandate had previously been suspended October 22 when the city’s case rate had fallen below 100 cases per 100k people for the previous 14 consecutive days. Henderson first issued the mask mandate August 21 when the case rate was 332 cases per 100,000 people. Experts and officials widely endorsed the mask mandate as an effective tactic in lowering COVID-19 case rates.

A facial covering or mask is required in any public place, private business, establishment, or corporation. The mask should be worn over the mouth and nose at all times whenever it is difficult to maintain six feet of social distance between people. Masks are not required in a personal vehicle or residence.

Violating the mask mandate holds a $50 civil fine.

case rates mayor’s office.PNG
Cases per 100,000 people in Muscogee County. Office of Mayor Skip Henderson.

Masks are required in public except for in the following cases:

You can read the Mayor’s full

Reinstating Enforcement of Ordinance No. 20-043 Requiring Face.pdf

Adrienne Underwood
Adrienne Underwood reports on coronavirus recovery for the Ledger-Enquirer as a Report for America corps member. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. This reporting is financially supported by Report for America/GroundTruth Project and the Local News and Information Fund at the Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley. The Ledger-Enquirer maintains full editorial control of the work.
