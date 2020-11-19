Columbus mayor reinstating mask mandate due to rising COVID-19 cases

Face masks are once again required in public in Columbus.

Columbus’ mask mandate will be reinstated effective Friday, November 20, Mayor Skip Henderson announced Thursday in a press release.

Muscogee County has had more than 100 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people over the previous 14 days. Having a case rate above this number is required to instate a mask mandate, according to Governor Brian Kemp’s executive order. The case rate in Muscogee County is 132 cases per 100,000 people as of November 19.

The mask mandate will go into effect at noon Friday. The mask mandate had previously been suspended October 22 when the city’s case rate had fallen below 100 cases per 100k people for the previous 14 consecutive days. Henderson first issued the mask mandate August 21 when the case rate was 332 cases per 100,000 people. Experts and officials widely endorsed the mask mandate as an effective tactic in lowering COVID-19 case rates.

A facial covering or mask is required in any public place, private business, establishment, or corporation. The mask should be worn over the mouth and nose at all times whenever it is difficult to maintain six feet of social distance between people. Masks are not required in a personal vehicle or residence.

Violating the mask mandate holds a $50 civil fine.

Cases per 100,000 people in Muscogee County. Office of Mayor Skip Henderson.

Masks are required in public except for in the following cases:

In personal vehicles or upon residential property.

When a person is alone in enclosed spaces or only with other household members.

When the individual has a bonafide religious objection to wearing a facial covering or mask.

While drinking or eating.

When a licensed healthcare provider has determined that wearing a fiscal covering or mask aggravates a health condition for the individual or when such a person has a bonafide medical reason for not wearing a facial covering or mask.

When wearing a facial covering or mask would prevent the receipt of personal services or performing work in the course of employment.

When complying with the directions of a law enforcement officer or for the purposes of verifying a person’s identity, such as when purchasing alcohol, tobacco, or prescriptions drugs or when engaging in a financial transaction.

Children under the age of the 10 years old.

When the individual is having difficultly donning or removing a face mask or covering without assistance.

No individual shall be denied entry or exit to or from a polling place for failure to wear a facial covering or mask.

When outdoors and maintaining social distancing from anyone other than individuals which whom they co-habitate.

In the case of a business or entity that chooses not to consent to the enforcement of the order upon its property.

