Columbus small businesses hope for ‘support’ on biggest shopping weekend of the year

Each November, store owners open their doors for the most lucrative day of the year: Small Business Saturday. But this year, the annual shopping day is a chance to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

For Columbus business owner Libba Dillon, this year’s Small Business Saturday represents a chance for some relief from the hard times COVID-19 has brought on for business. Dillon opened Park Place, an interior design store in Lakebottom, in November 2019. The one year anniversary of her business’ opening actually falls on Saturday.

“It’s been a very tiring year to be a brand new business,” Dillon said. “So, any business right now is good, ‘cause it’s been hard.”

Nearly every business has struggled at some point during the pandemic. Many of the businesses that shuttered their doors back in the spring never managed to reopen. In Columbus, Tuesday Morning and Shrimp Basket decided to close their doors for good after being temporarily shut down because of the pandemic.

Some yo-yoed between open and closed each time an employee tested positive for COVID-19. In July, local eateries Jarfly, Maltitude, and Ride On Smoothie & Juice Bar all temporarily closed after employees tested positive.

Other businesses found ways to adapt and thrive during the pandemic. Two local food trucks, The Spankin’ Spoon and Tuesday’s Taco Truck, announced they would expand into their first brick-and-mortar restaurants.

Now, an unpredictable winter looms ahead. Experts nationwide are warning of another surge of the virus as colder weather herds gatherings indoors.

“Small businesses need the support of the community they’re in, especially this year that nobody knows looking forward what Christmas season is liable to be like,” said Frances R. Malone, co-owner of Two Sisters Gallery. “So I guess we’re hoping that we get some good traffic on one of the biggest days for small businesses.”

Dillon sees an important link between shopping local and the success of Columbus’ economy. In addition to Park Place, she co-owns Fountain City Coffee. Dillon, along with co-owners Jud and Edy Richardson, take pride in locally roasting their coffee beans. Customers can get decent coffee off a grocery store shelf, Richardson says, but by buying Fountain City’s coffee you’re supporting local employees who roast and serve the beans.

“We have two locations in Columbus, three if you count the Bakeshop, and all of it’s providing jobs,” she said.

Supporting small businesses is also about supporting the more intimate, personable experience that’s difficult to find elsewhere.

When a customer walks into JudyBugs Books, the most noticeable thing is the constant presence of owner Alek Ansley’s voice. Customers are treated to his individually-tailored recommendations and his friendly banter. It’s the kind of service only a local, small business can offer.

“We all act like we’ve known everybody for 20 or 30 years,” Ansley said. “We want to get to know people and we want to find out what you actually want, what your needs are and everything, and we’re going to make certain that we actually supply that.”

Small Business Saturday Deals

Here’s a look at some discounts local businesses in the downtown area are offering this week:

Chancellor’s

20% off on entire stock for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.

Whitewater Express

15% off Ziplining

10% off Hydroflask

10% off Smartwool

10% off Kavu

10% off Eno

Kilwins

$5 ice cream sundaes and a free bag of classic salt water taffy with a purchase of $25 or more (while supplies last).

Council

25% Off Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, and adding Free Shipping to the deal for Cyber Monday.

Jimmy’s Jewelers

Watches 20-50% off.

Diamonds 25% off.

Salt Life

25% off storewide.

18th Amendment

Johnny Walker flight for $15.

Ride on Smoothies

10% off on all smoothies.

Old School Barber Shoppe

10% off all services and retail.

Picassos

$5 Bloody Mary’s, $2 Miller Lite and 16 oz. Yuengling.

Soyoung

20% off of hair products excluding electronics, dryers, flatirons, etc.

Freeze Frame

Gift card promo: buy a $20 gift card, receive a free 8 ounce yogurt coupon.

Uptown Float

60 min. float for $50.

Two 90 min. float for $99.

90 min. float for $60.

Three 60 min. float for $109.

Two 60 min. float for $79.

Three 90 min. float for $139.

Big Dog Fleet Feet

All Features & Balega socks buy 3 pairs get a pair free.

All Nathan products 25% off.

All Superfeet products 25% off.

Aftershokz headphones up to $35 off.

Other sales throughout the store.

Fountain City Coffee

15% off bagged coffee.

Buy $50 in gift cards and get a $5 gift card free.

Stargazers Giftshop inside the Coca Cola Space Science Center

For every $25 spent in the shop, they will provide 1 free admission ticket to the museum to be used by December 2021.

Posh Peach:

20% off on purchases $75 or more.

Spin the wheel for every $50 spent to win free items, additional discounts and “posh cash.”

$22 sweaters, $25 cardigans, $30 jackets and more.

Uptown Exclusives

Receive a Golden Hour Candle with a Purchase of $125.

Receive a HOBO Tad Wallet with a Purchase of $250.

Receive a Sackcloth & Ashes Blanket with a Purchase of $500.

Receive a $250 Uptown Exclusives Gift Card with a Purchase of $1,000.

Pandora all 35% off.

Kendra Scott all 30% off.

HOBO all 25% off.

Free People 25% off.

Clothing & Shoes all 25% off.

Ronaldo all 20-25% off.

Baby & Kids Buy 1, Get one 50% off.

Spa & Home all 25% off.

Rocket Fizz

All gift baskets, gift boxes, and gift bundles 10% off on Saturday.

Maltitude

Launching their 2020 Festivus Growlers & Gift Boxes.

10% off Growler Fills and Pints.

$5 off $50 Gift Certificates & $10 off $100 Gift Certificate.