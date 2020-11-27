Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Business

Columbus small businesses hope for ‘support’ on biggest shopping weekend of the year

Each November, store owners open their doors for the most lucrative day of the year: Small Business Saturday. But this year, the annual shopping day is a chance to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

For Columbus business owner Libba Dillon, this year’s Small Business Saturday represents a chance for some relief from the hard times COVID-19 has brought on for business. Dillon opened Park Place, an interior design store in Lakebottom, in November 2019. The one year anniversary of her business’ opening actually falls on Saturday.

“It’s been a very tiring year to be a brand new business,” Dillon said. “So, any business right now is good, ‘cause it’s been hard.”

Nearly every business has struggled at some point during the pandemic. Many of the businesses that shuttered their doors back in the spring never managed to reopen. In Columbus, Tuesday Morning and Shrimp Basket decided to close their doors for good after being temporarily shut down because of the pandemic.

Some yo-yoed between open and closed each time an employee tested positive for COVID-19. In July, local eateries Jarfly, Maltitude, and Ride On Smoothie & Juice Bar all temporarily closed after employees tested positive.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Other businesses found ways to adapt and thrive during the pandemic. Two local food trucks, The Spankin’ Spoon and Tuesday’s Taco Truck, announced they would expand into their first brick-and-mortar restaurants.

Now, an unpredictable winter looms ahead. Experts nationwide are warning of another surge of the virus as colder weather herds gatherings indoors.

“Small businesses need the support of the community they’re in, especially this year that nobody knows looking forward what Christmas season is liable to be like,” said Frances R. Malone, co-owner of Two Sisters Gallery. “So I guess we’re hoping that we get some good traffic on one of the biggest days for small businesses.”

Dillon sees an important link between shopping local and the success of Columbus’ economy. In addition to Park Place, she co-owns Fountain City Coffee. Dillon, along with co-owners Jud and Edy Richardson, take pride in locally roasting their coffee beans. Customers can get decent coffee off a grocery store shelf, Richardson says, but by buying Fountain City’s coffee you’re supporting local employees who roast and serve the beans.

“We have two locations in Columbus, three if you count the Bakeshop, and all of it’s providing jobs,” she said.

$20 FOR 1 YEAR

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER

Supporting small businesses is also about supporting the more intimate, personable experience that’s difficult to find elsewhere.

When a customer walks into JudyBugs Books, the most noticeable thing is the constant presence of owner Alek Ansley’s voice. Customers are treated to his individually-tailored recommendations and his friendly banter. It’s the kind of service only a local, small business can offer.

“We all act like we’ve known everybody for 20 or 30 years,” Ansley said. “We want to get to know people and we want to find out what you actually want, what your needs are and everything, and we’re going to make certain that we actually supply that.”

Small Business Saturday Deals

Here’s a look at some discounts local businesses in the downtown area are offering this week:

Chancellor’s

Whitewater Express

Kilwins

Council

Jimmy’s Jewelers

Salt Life

18th Amendment

Ride on Smoothies

Old School Barber Shoppe

Picassos

Soyoung

Freeze Frame

Uptown Float

Big Dog Fleet Feet

Fountain City Coffee

Stargazers Giftshop inside the Coca Cola Space Science Center

Posh Peach:

Uptown Exclusives

Rocket Fizz

Maltitude

Adrienne Underwood
Adrienne Underwood reports on coronavirus recovery for the Ledger-Enquirer as a Report for America corps member. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. This reporting is financially supported by Report for America/GroundTruth Project and the Local News and Information Fund at the Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley. The Ledger-Enquirer maintains full editorial control of the work.
  Comments  
$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER

News

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

November 27, 2020 2:08 PM

Business

Strong Santa Ana winds blow through Southern California

November 27, 2020 1:51 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service