South Korean automotive supplier to open $38 million facility near Columbus

A brake pad supplier is opening a multimillion dollar facility near Columbus.

KB Autosys is investing $38 million to open its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Meriwether County, according to a news release from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s office. The company will create 180 jobs as a result.

The facility will serve product demand from several of the region’s automotive customers, including GM, Hyundai and Kia.

“In our search for a U.S. location, we visited several communities across the Southeast and met many good people. We learned a lot about each community and especially appreciated the southern hospitality that welcomed us,” KB Autosys America Vice President Richard Kaatz said in the news release. “In the end, we believe Meriwether County is the best fit for KB Autosys.”

The 108,000-square-foot facility will be at 6656 Lone Oak Road. The company will hire administrators, quality and logistics specialists, and machine operators.

Individuals interested in career opportunities with KB Autosys are encouraged to visit kbautosys.com for more info.

“We hope to be a good and upstanding member of the business community in Meriwether County,” Kaatz said.

KB Autosys specializes in manufacturing brake pads and linings for automobiles. The company was established in 1985 and is based in South Korea.

Hyundai TRANSYS, in December, announced plans for a new factory in West Point, around 36 miles from KB Autosys’ upcoming facility.

Hyundai TRANSYS operates a facility in West Point, as does Kia Motors.