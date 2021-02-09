Downtown Columbus Mexican restaurant closes after 17 years in business

The Cantina Bar & Grill at 1030 Broadway has closed, the restaurant announced Monday. The restaurant operated for 17 years. mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com

A downtown Columbus restaurant has closed its doors after nearly two decades in business.

“We had the opportunity to be part of many different phases of Uptown Columbus,” a Facebook post by the restaurant reads. “My company feels blessed that we served thousands of meals and drinks. We built many friendships, and our customers felt like family. We will miss you.”

The Cantina served a large menu, including fajitas, burgers and soups.

On Friday and Saturday nights, the restaurant turned into a Latin night club, “offering the best selection of Salsa, Merengue, Bachatta, and Reggeton,” according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.