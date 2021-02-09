Business

Downtown Columbus Mexican restaurant closes after 17 years in business

The Cantina Bar & Grill at 1030 Broadway has closed, the restaurant announced Monday. The restaurant operated for 17 years.
The Cantina Bar & Grill at 1030 Broadway has closed, the restaurant announced Monday. The restaurant operated for 17 years. Mike Haskey mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com

A downtown Columbus restaurant has closed its doors after nearly two decades in business.

The Cantina Bar & Grill has closed, the restaurant announced Monday. The restaurant at 1030 Broadway operated for 17 years.

“We had the opportunity to be part of many different phases of Uptown Columbus,” a Facebook post by the restaurant reads. “My company feels blessed that we served thousands of meals and drinks. We built many friendships, and our customers felt like family. We will miss you.”

The Cantina served a large menu, including fajitas, burgers and soups.

On Friday and Saturday nights, the restaurant turned into a Latin night club, “offering the best selection of Salsa, Merengue, Bachatta, and Reggeton,” according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Profile Image of Joshua Mixon
Joshua Mixon
Ledger-Enquirer sports reporter Joshua Mixon has covered everything from the SEC Championship to girls flag football. He covers Auburn and Chattahoochee Valley prep sports, and is a member of the Football Writers Association of America. He previously covered Georgia athletics for the Telegraph. You can follow him on Twitter @JoshDMixon.
  Comments  

Business

Grains mostly higher, livestock higher

February 09, 2021 11:00 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service