Another boutique hotel in downtown Columbus will soon open its doors. What to know

A six-story AC Marriott hotel is opening soon on the 1200 block of Broadway in downtown Columbus.

The $20 million boutique hotel, AC Columbus Downtown, will open April 8, according to AC Hotel Columbus Downtown Director of Sales Andrea Vawter.

Customers can start booking stays now for April 8 and beyond, Vawter told the Ledger-Enquirer.

Features of the hotel, according to previous Ledger-Enquirer reporting, include:

The hotel is located in the former site of Raymond Rowe furniture company, which included a building, warehouse and two surface parking lots.

News of the hotel became public in 2016 when RAM Hotels acquired the property at 1225 Broadway from the Rowe family.

The hotel is the second to open in the downtown area this year.

Hotel Indigo at 21 14th St., located along the Chattahoochee Riverwalk between 13th and 14th Street, officially opened in February.

A nearby Hampton hotel is also under construction.

